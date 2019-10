विद्या बालन ने दी महिलाओं को सलाह, धनतेरस पर सिर्फ सोने में नहीं इसमें करें इन्वेस्ट

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



1 out of 2 women suffer from Anemia In India....and i myself have been THAT ONE OUT OF TWO WOMEN for years...and i can’t emphasize enough how much stronger and healthier i feel with the optimal HB in my body...Feels like gold .My favourite #IronRichfood is dates...what yours !? This Dhanteras…let’s not just invest in gold but also invest in our iron.� #InvestInIron Eat healthy Iron Rich food. Get tested. Stay alert and healthy! #ProjectStreedhan #ironistherealdhan