In my mind I am a hero because I stand for the right:) I balance decisions which are fair and correct. But like any Hindi Film climax, the hero gets a punch after almost knocking down everyone. I too get punched at times. For which I want more hero’s to be with me who can fight back and make me stand again n again !! Because to those who think that film making is tough and I must drop it especially during the pandemic, I dropped them all, instead. As soon as I dropped, I donned the directors hat . A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength in spite of overwhelming obstacles. I’m my own hero.❤️ #MiniFilms