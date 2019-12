एली एवराम के पैर-घुटने में लगी चोट, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया 'दर्द'

Loading...



The story of my legs and knees... this looks quite dramatic because of the Haldi (turmeric) that was put by my girl the night before, mixed with coconut oil it’s suppose to make it heal faster! Had some homeopatic medicine as well which truly helps the process in recovering . (Since childhood have I taken homeopatic meds, and it never failed me). The last photo is a throwback of when I shot for Chamma Chamma...just to again remind you all of how glam it can sometimes get but with Gods grace and with great oils/creams...bruises/scars goes away. If not...just learn to embrace them. Lol #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #behindthescenes