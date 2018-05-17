बच्चा खोने के बाद बिग बॉस की इस कंटेस्टेंट ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कीं तस्वीरें, लिखी आपबीती
इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की गई तस्वीरों और वीडियो के जरिये महिलाओं को संदेश देना चाहती हैं सोफिया हयात. कहा- जैसा भी है, लेकिन अपने शरीर से प्यार करो
पोस्ट के साथ सोफिया ने लिखा है कि मिसकैरेज के बाद मेरा शरीर ऐसा हो गया है. फोटोज में साफ तौर पर देखा जा सकता है कि सोफिया का पेट पहले से ज्यादा बढ़ गया है. एक और पोस्ट में उन्होंने लिखा है कि उन्होंने दो हफ्तों में चार किलो वजन कम कर लिया है. वो ऐसा इसलिए कर पाईं क्योंकि वो सिंगल हैं.
So far I have lost half a stone..3 kilos..i am doing it naturally and healthy. It has taken 2 weeks. I am happy with my body now. I weigh 11 stone. ( some media have reported me at 115lbs!!! That is rubbish.. I am 154 pounds right now and that is perfectly ok..it is great) I used to weigh 9st 8. But I do love my new shape..my butt is actually 4 inches bigger than usual..my jeans are not fitting .. but hey..I am curvier. I Love my body at every phase and respect it at every phase..I love my cellulite..I love my belly..I love it all..Loving it makes you look after yourself more. If my body wants to stay at this weight..so be it..but I am back eating healthy and working out..which I stopped because of the pregnancy. Womens bodies go through so much. I honour every woman because you have had to put up with so much scrutiny..judging yourself..being judged! You were not meant to all look the same..be you...be you in every way you want...I was a nun..they critisized me..I was an actress..they critisized me..I was skinny..they critisized me..I was wearing a bikini..they critisized me..but you know what...they do not matter! They are full of so much self loathing they project it out..so ignore them! After having a miscarriage and pushing out my lying partner..I feel like I can breathe again..and honour everything I have been through..as the strong yet gentle and loving and incredible woman I AM. So here is to all of those women out there who have gone through heartache..misscarriage and being judged! Be what ever you are NOW! Love and honour it!!! If you want you can tag a woman you know who is incredible in the comments! I tag you all!!
उन्होंने अपने मिसकैरेज की कहानी बताते हुए लोगों को मोटिवेट करने के लिए तस्वीरों और वीडियो के साथ लंबी पोस्ट भी लिखी हैं.
सुपरमॉडल ने बताई यौन शोषण की कहानी