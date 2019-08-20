सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 के इस सीन पर BJP नेता ने उठाए सवाल, अनुराग कश्यप के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

Filed Police complaint against Anurag Kashyap for insulting my religious belief in Sacred Games-2 @advocate_alakh pic.twitter.com/sGmAw12sOy

— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 20, 2019

Loading...



I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/c2KMbJVrwA

— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019



Spreading communal content, hurting religious sentiments and faiths of people and creating disharmony in the society is a criminal offence

I have filed a criminal complaint against #AnuragKashyap for doing all these in his serial #SacredGames @ANI @thetribunechd @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/8RCPMv8bHa



— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019



See this scene where a mother is saying “go kill Muslims”

This is a clever plan to serve anti-India agenda and portray that Muslims are being killed in India by Hindus. Are you trying to serve the narration of ISI and anti-India forces Anurag Kashyap?@ZeeNews @NetflixIndia @ANI https://t.co/cUgUT5a29b pic.twitter.com/077mEzJI3u

— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019



It’s impossible to tolerate such gutter content!#SacredGames starts with abusing “Bhagwan”; try replacing Bhagwan with Allah or Jesus...would Media tolerate it then?

Anurag Kashyap chose his script very smartly painting majority of Indians as INTOLERANT@ANI @republic @aajtak pic.twitter.com/hw9oeOjUVI



— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019



I urge @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take stern action agnst @NetflixIndia & #SacredGames which disrespects not only Sikh Kakaars but Hindu religion symbology also

These people are minting money hurting our religious sentiments which cant be allowed in the name of Freedom of Expression https://t.co/lvjnz1hDmx

— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 20, 2019

निर्माता-निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप (Anurag Kashyap) के ऊपर दो एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है. उनके हालिया रिलीज वेब सीरीज सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 (sacred games 2) के एक सीन को लेकर विवाद हुआ है. सीन पर आपत्ति जताते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के दिल्ली प्रवक्ता तजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा (Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga) ने एक मामला दर्ज कराया था. साथ ही अकाली नेता व दिल्‍ली के राजौरी गार्डेन के विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा (Manjinder Singh Sirsa) ने एक मामला दर्ज कराया है.तजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा ने एफआईआर की कॉपी ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, अनुराग कश्यप ने अपनी वेब सीरीज सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 में मेरी धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत किया है. मैंने उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है.असल में सेक्रेड गेम्स के मुख्य किरदार सरताज अपनी जिंदगी की जद्दोजहद से परेशान होकर अपने हाथ से कड़ा निकाल कर फेंक देते हैं. वेब सीरीज में वे एक सिख पुलिस अधिकारी के किरदार में हैं. लेकिन अब बीजेपी और अकाली नेताओं ने हा‌थ से कड़ा निकालने को धर्म-विरुध बताते हुए इससे धार्मिक भावनाओं के आहत होने का आरोप लगाया है और वेब सीरीज के निर्माता अनुराग कश्यप के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है.यह मामला सबसे पहले अकाली नेता मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने उठाया. उन्होंने अनुराग कश्यप को निशाने पर लेते हुए 'सेक्रेड गेम्स 2' के कई सीन्स पर सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट करके अपनी असहमतियां जताईं. उन्होंने सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर से सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की भी मांग की. साथ उन्होंने वेब सीरीज को प्रसारित करने वाले माध्यम नेटफ्लिक्स (Netflix) पर भी कार्रवाई की मांग की.सिरसा ने मामले पर ट्वीट करते हुए बताया कि उन्होंने अनुराग कश्यप पर आपराध‌िक मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है. उन्होंने अनुराग पर सांप्रदायिक कंटेंट परोसने और धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने के आरोप लगाए.एक सीन का जिक्र करते हुए मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने कहा कि इस सीन में एक मां अपने बेटे से ऐसे शब्द कह रही है जो कि भारत की मूल भावना के खिलाफ है. अकाली विधायक ने इसको लेकर अनुराग कश्यप पर आईएसआई की विचारधारा को बढ़ाने का अरोप लगाया है.एक अन्य दृश्य पर सवाल उठाते हुए उन्होंने अनुराग कश्यप के वेब सीरीज को गटर कंटेंट बताया. उन्होंने भगवान को गाली देने का आरोप लगाया.उल्लेखनीय है सेक्रेड गेम्स के दूसरे सीजन का प्रसारण बीते 15 अगस्त नेटफ्लिक्स पर हुआ. इसके बाद से ये लगातार चर्चा में है.