कंगना रनौत को जब पहली बार किसी लड़के ने किया था KISS, ऐसा हुआ था हाल

**True Nostalgia** That's what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies, @___bondie___, @ranitaah and @daminisud. Do you miss your hostel days too? Tell us in the comments below.