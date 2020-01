नोरा फतेही ने बादशाह के उड़ाए होश, No-No करके भी करना पड़ा ये काम, देखें Video

View this post on Instagram



Enjoy our comedy skit featuring the Amazing talented @badboyshah! Directed by @stevenroythomas Content by @stevenroythomas and @norafatehi Shot by @anups_ And dont forget to watch Street Dancer 3D in cinemas January 24th! @nehakakkar @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @remodsouza @tseries.official @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid