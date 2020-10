बॉलीवुड में वापसी करेंगी जेनेलिया देशमुख, मां का रोल करने के बारे में कही यह बात

View this post on Instagram

My Dearest Nievo Pievo, You are less of a nephew and more like a son to me. And I will spend the rest of my life loving you, protecting you and doing whatever makes you happy.. .You have conquered every corner of my heart little one and I promise to sing Baby Shark on repeat to you,even if the whole world is bored of us.. Happy Birthday Baby Boy, I Love You more than you will ever know ❤️ . @ensaluja @nigeldsouza12