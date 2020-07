गुरु पूर्णिमा: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा नोट- मेरे गुरु, मेरे साईं मुझे रास्ता और दिशा दिखाते हैं

View this post on Instagram



I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction... When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold ❤️ As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all.❤️ With Gratitude, SSK . . . #GuruPurnima #omsairam #positivity #faith