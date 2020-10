Sayani Gupta Birthday: जब एक्ट्रेस ने रातों रात मुड़वा लिए थे अपने बाल, फोटो हुई थी वायरल

View this post on Instagram

Sorry guys. Thank you for the sweet encouraging words. I might actually do it some day when I have to play a bald part. But this one is just a transition to put the actual hair piece on. This is a superb prosthetics work done by Prashant & Praveen! Prepping the head for a crazy part. Probably the craziest part I have played so far! Also, doing a team meeting. I generally am very restrained. 😂 #newwork #newlook #lifeofanactor @doiphodeprashant1 @sahithya.shetty @eshwarlog 📷 @deepalid10