जूनियर बच्चन के बॉलीवुड में होने जा रहे 20 साल, शेयर किया यह खास संदेश

View this post on Instagram



#RoadTo20 It’s hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It’s been a wonderful journey thus far. I’m not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it’s nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times. #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.