Hathras Gangrape Case: अक्षय कुमार से कंगना रनौत तक, दोषियों पर फूटा इन सितारों का गुस्सा, बोले- ऐसी सजा दो कि कांप जाएं

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

💔 Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 29, 2020

Another gangrape, another #nirbhaya it will not stop until accused are burned alive in public, there can be no mercy for such henious crime. How can this not make you angry. #JusticeForManisha #Hathras — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 29, 2020

I don't even know what to say .... This tears my heart apart. Makes me numb. #Hathras incident is unfortunate. What should be done to these demons? What can be termed as justice? Of course, within the law. https://t.co/Sz2wLSpcgi — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 29, 2020