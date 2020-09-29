Hathras Gangrape Case: अक्षय कुमार से कंगना रनौत तक, दोषियों पर फूटा इन सितारों का गुस्सा, बोले- ऐसी सजा दो कि कांप जाएं
कंगना रनौत, अक्षय कुमार (Photo Credit- @aksjaykumar/@kanganaranaut/Instagram)
हाथरस गैंगरेप केस (Hathras Gangrape Case) को लेकर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) से लेकर कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) तक कई बॉलीवुड सितारों (Bollywood Celebrities) ने गुस्सा जाहिर किया है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: September 29, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए, हाथरस गैंगरेप केस को लेकर सभी ने युवती के साथ इस भयावह क्राइम करने वाले लोगों के लिए कड़ी सजा की मांग की है. सभी ने सवाल किया है कि आखिर ये सब कब बंद होगा.
इस मामले पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- 'गुस्सा और झुंझलाहट! हाथरस गैंगरेप केस में इतनी बर्बरता. ये सब कब बंद होगा? हामरे कानून और उन्हें लागू करने की प्रक्रिया इतनी कड़ी होनी चाहिए कि सजा के बारे में ही सोच कर ही रेपिस्ट डर से कांप जाएं. दोषियों को फांसी दो . अपनी बेटियों और बहनों को बचाने के लिए आवाज उठाओ, हम इतना तो कर ही सकते हैं'.
Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020
वहीं इस केस को लेकर कंगना रनौत ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा- 'रेपिस्ट को सबसे सामने गोली मार दो, इन गैंगरेप हर साल बढ़ रहे मामलों का क्या हल है? कितने दुख और शर्म का दिन है देश के लिए. हमें शर्म आनी चाहिए कि हमने अपनी बेटियों को बचाने में असफल हो गए'.
Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020
💔 Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 29, 2020
Another gangrape, another #nirbhaya it will not stop until accused are burned alive in public, there can be no mercy for such henious crime. How can this not make you angry. #JusticeForManisha #Hathras— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 29, 2020
I don't even know what to say .... This tears my heart apart. Makes me numb. #Hathras incident is unfortunate. What should be done to these demons? What can be termed as justice? Of course, within the law. https://t.co/Sz2wLSpcgi— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 29, 2020
कंगना और अक्षय के अलावा हाथसर गैंगरेप को लेकर इंडस्ट्री के कई बड़े सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर करके गुस्सा जाहिर किया है और इस केस में दोषियों के लिए ऐसी सजा की मांग की है जो ऐसी घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए सोचने वालों के दिलों में खौफ पैदा कर दे.