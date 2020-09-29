मनोरंजन

Hathras Gangrape Case: अक्षय कुमार से कंगना रनौत तक, दोषियों पर फूटा इन सितारों का गुस्सा, बोले- ऐसी सजा दो कि कांप जाएं

Hathras Gangrape Case: अक्षय कुमार से कंगना रनौत तक, दोषियों पर फूटा इन सितारों का गुस्सा, बोले- ऐसी सजा दो कि कांप जाएं
कंगना रनौत, अक्षय कुमार (Photo Credit- @aksjaykumar/@kanganaranaut/Instagram)

हाथरस गैंगरेप केस (Hathras Gangrape Case) को लेकर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) से लेकर कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) तक कई बॉलीवुड सितारों (Bollywood Celebrities) ने गुस्सा जाहिर किया है.

  • Last Updated: September 29, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
मुंबई. उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस (Hathras Gangrape Case) जनपद के चंदपा क्षेत्र के बुलगाड़ी में 14 सितंबर को एक 19 वर्षीया युवती के साथ दरिंदगी के बाद अब उसकी मौत का मामला सामने आया है. इस घटना ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया है. बताया जा रहा है कि इस भयावह घटना में युवती की जीभ तक काट दी गई थी. उसके गले के पीछे रीढ़ की हड्डी भी टूटी हुई थी. जहां इस घटना के खिलाफ लोगों में जबरदस्त गुस्सा है, वहीं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी इस घटना को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की है. अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) से लेकर कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) तक कई सितारों ने आरोपियों के लिए कड़ी से कड़ी सजा की मांग की है.

बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए, हाथरस गैंगरेप केस को लेकर सभी ने युवती के साथ इस भयावह क्राइम करने वाले लोगों के लिए कड़ी सजा की मांग की है. सभी ने सवाल किया है कि आखिर ये सब कब बंद होगा.
इस मामले पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- 'गुस्सा और झुंझलाहट! हाथरस गैंगरेप केस में इतनी बर्बरता. ये सब कब बंद होगा? हामरे कानून और उन्हें लागू करने की प्रक्रिया इतनी कड़ी होनी चाहिए कि सजा के बारे में ही सोच कर ही रेपिस्ट डर से कांप जाएं. दोषियों को फांसी दो . अपनी बेटियों और बहनों को बचाने के लिए आवाज उठाओ, हम इतना तो कर ही सकते हैं'.वहीं इस केस को लेकर कंगना रनौत ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा- 'रेपिस्ट को सबसे सामने गोली मार दो, इन गैंगरेप हर साल बढ़ रहे मामलों का क्या हल है? कितने दुख और शर्म का दिन है देश के लिए. हमें शर्म आनी चाहिए कि हमने अपनी बेटियों को बचाने में असफल हो गए'.

कंगना और अक्षय के अलावा हाथसर गैंगरेप को लेकर इंडस्ट्री के कई बड़े सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर करके गुस्सा जाहिर किया है और इस केस में दोषियों के लिए ऐसी सजा की मांग की है जो ऐसी घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए सोचने वालों के दिलों में खौफ पैदा कर दे.
