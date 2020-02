परिवार संग सुजैन खान को मंदिर लेकर क्यों गए थे ऋतिक रोशन, तस्वीरें हो रही हैं वायरल

View this post on Instagram



On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Shiva's all blessing be with you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind you of all your abilities and strive it lift to heights. Happy Maha Shivratri to you! #hrithikroshan #PinkieRoshan #rakeshroshan #SuzanneKhan #sunainaroshan today for #mahashivratri celebrations. #harharmahadev 🔥🔥🔥 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani