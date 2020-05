तलाक के बाद भी ऋतिक रोशन के साथ रहने पर बोलीं Ex-वाइफ सुजैन, किया ये खुलासा

View this post on Instagram



‘The BEST work you will ever do, will be between the walls of your home’ . ♥️😇’ ‘Quarantivities’....Summer of 2020............repost from @vogueindia • “When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us,” reveals Sussanne Khan (@suzkr). For our #FamilyIsEverything issue, Khan opens up about co-parenting with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) during the pandemic. Link in bio, To read full article. Thank you @vogueindia. 🙏