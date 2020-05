कल होगा देश का सबसे बड़ा LIVE वर्चुअल कॉन्सर्ट, कोरोना पीड़ितों के लिए फंड जुटाएंगे 85 से ज्यादा सेलेब्स

View this post on Instagram



Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood