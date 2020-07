अनुभव सिन्हा ने किया ऐलान, इन 4 फिल्ममेकर्स के साथ मिलकर COVID-19 पर बनाएंगे फिल्म

View this post on Instagram



#Repost @taranadarsh with @get_repost ・・・ IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Thappad, Anubhav Sinha to produce an anthology film [not titled yet]... Based on stories and experiences from #CoronaVirus pandemic... #AnubhavSinha, #SudhirMishra, #HansalMehta, #KetanMehta and #SubhashKapoor will direct a story in this anthology film.