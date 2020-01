इस शख्स की वजह से अब शादी करना चाहती हैं कंगना रनौत

View this post on Instagram



As we are almost reaching the end of the year. I look back at every moment of unexpected events and cyclonic triumphs that has gone by and only thank that an unknown force has protected me and only asked me to move forward. Thank-you my beloved beings who have added value and been a part of my being. You know who you are and also heartfelt thankyou cinema lovers and audience for giving so much of love for a glimpse of #panga it only encourages me to tell unbiased stories i believe in until the time the mind and body can :) #mindfulness #mindfulliving #everydayhappiness #2020 #pangastories