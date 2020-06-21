International Yoga Day 2020: मलाइका अरोड़ा से शिल्पा शेट्टी तक, सितारों ने शेयर किए Videos



TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ ‍♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life ❤️❤️