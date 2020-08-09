SSR केस में आयुष्मान खुराना की चुप्पी और रिया के सपोर्ट पर बोले बॉलीवुड एक्टर, 'आखिर उसे भी तो इंडस्ट्री में सर्वाइव करना है'

Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons!1) He has to survive in the Bollywood.2) He is the artist of #YRF.3) Sushant Singh was his competitor!Don’t worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 9, 2020

#AyushmannKhurrana has been silent since so many days on SSR’s death. In fact, he openly sympathized with #RheaChakraborty & conveniently sided with the mafia, while his wife tried hard to join the #Bollywood wives club. You think we don’t see through your bullshit? pic.twitter.com/vYvWAcIShJ — kanmani (@TeaWithKanmani) August 7, 2020

When after a month of his death these verified acct. holders were human enough to sympathise for Rhea but not human enough to be in favour of justice for #SSR. It was declared a mysterious death by then and still they chose to stay mum 😑 #BollywoodDarkSecrets#AyushmannKhurranapic.twitter.com/RpDgzt8SY2 — Pri Sach (@pri_sach) August 7, 2020

Shame on peoples of Bollywood be it an insider or outsider all are same.These spineless people can stoop to any level just for money.We pray that the thing that happened with #SSR must happen with BOLLYWOOD Biggies then they will understand what it feels like#AyushmannKhurrana pic.twitter.com/n74eMdjUFm — Pramod (@Pramod07542961) August 7, 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput)का केस सीबीआई के हाथों में पहुंच गया है, लेकिन जो खबरें रोज सामने आ रही हैं, उन खबरों ने लोगों के सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया है. सुशांत के पिता ने सुशांत की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती (Rhea Chakraborty)और उनके परिवार के साथ 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है. सुशांत के निधन के करीब एक महीने तक कई तरह की थ्यौरीज आई. उनके निधन को नेपोटिज्म से जोड़ा गया, जिसके बाद बॉलीवुड दो गुटों में बंटा नजर आया. इस मामले पर एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana) ने रिया का सपोर्ट किया, जिसके बाद वो ट्रोलर्स का निशाना बन गए. हाल ही में एक्टर कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) ने एक ट्वीट किया और बताया आखिर आयुष्मान ने ऐसा क्यों किया.अपने बेबाक अंदाज के लिए जाने-जाने वाले एक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट कर लोगों को तब चौका दिया, जब उन्होंने आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana)के रिया चक्रवर्ती (Rhea Chakraborty) को सपोर्ट करने की वजह को बताया.उन्होंने ट्वीट किया और लिखा- 'आयुष्मान खुराना के रिया चक्रवर्ती और नेपोटिज्म को सपोर्ट करने के तीन कारण हैं.पहला- उसे बॉलीवुड में सर्वाइव करना है.दूसरा- वह यशराज फिल्म्स का आर्टिस्ट है औरतीसरा- सुशांत सिंह राजपूत उसका प्रतिद्वंदी था. उन्होंंने आगे लिखा- चिंता मत करो खुराना, तुम्हारी फिल्में भी तो जब जनता में आएंगी, तब तुम्हें सही जवाब मिलेगा. ऑल द बेस्ट'.कमाल ने कुछ देर पहले इस ट्वीट को किया है. उनका ये ट्वीट खूब वायरल हो रहा है. सोशल मीडिया यूजर इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं.आपको बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस की जांच अब सीबीआई और ईडी कर रही है. इस बीच रिया चक्रवर्ती ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी कि उनका केस बिहार से मुंबई ट्रांसफर किया जाए. इस याचिका पर एक बार सुनवाई हो चुकी है और अब अगली 11 अगस्त को अगली सुनवाई होनी है. लेकिन सुनवाई के दौरान सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता केके सिंह ने मुंबई पुलिस पर आंखों में धूल झोंकने और जांच में रिया चक्रवर्ती को बचाने का आरोप लगाया.