SSR केस में आयुष्मान खुराना की चुप्पी और रिया के सपोर्ट पर बोले बॉलीवुड एक्टर, 'आखिर उसे भी तो इंडस्ट्री में सर्वाइव करना है'

कमाल आर खान ने एक ट्वीट किया और बताया आखिर आयुष्मान ने ऐसा क्यों किया.

SSR केस में एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana) ने रिया का सपोर्ट किया, जिसके बाद वो ट्रोलर्स का निशाना बन गए. हाल ही में एक्टर कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) ने एक ट्वीट किया और बताया आखिर आयुष्मान ने ऐसा क्यों किया.

  Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
मुंबई. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput)का केस सीबीआई के हाथों में पहुंच गया है, लेकिन जो खबरें रोज सामने आ रही हैं, उन खबरों ने लोगों के सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया है. सुशांत के पिता ने सुशांत की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती (Rhea Chakraborty)और उनके परिवार के साथ 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है. सुशांत के निधन के करीब एक महीने तक कई तरह की थ्यौरीज आई. उनके निधन को नेपोटिज्म से जोड़ा गया, जिसके बाद बॉलीवुड दो गुटों में बंटा नजर आया. इस मामले पर एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana)  ने रिया का सपोर्ट किया, जिसके बाद वो ट्रोलर्स का निशाना बन गए. हाल ही में एक्टर कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) ने एक ट्वीट किया और बताया आखिर आयुष्मान ने ऐसा क्यों किया.

अपने बेबाक अंदाज के लिए जाने-जाने वाले एक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर कमाल आर खान (Kamaal R Khan) ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट कर लोगों को तब चौका दिया, जब उन्होंने आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana)के रिया चक्रवर्ती (Rhea Chakraborty) को सपोर्ट करने की वजह को बताया.

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया और लिखा- 'आयुष्मान खुराना के रिया चक्रवर्ती और नेपोटिज्म को सपोर्ट करने के तीन कारण हैं.
पहला- उसे बॉलीवुड में सर्वाइव करना है.
दूसरा- वह यशराज फिल्म्स का आर्टिस्ट है और


तीसरा- सुशांत सिंह राजपूत उसका प्रतिद्वंदी था. उन्होंंने आगे लिखा- चिंता मत करो खुराना, तुम्हारी फिल्में भी तो जब जनता में आएंगी, तब तुम्हें सही जवाब मिलेगा. ऑल द बेस्ट'.
कमाल ने कुछ देर पहले इस ट्वीट को किया है. उनका ये ट्वीट खूब वायरल हो रहा है. सोशल मीडिया यूजर इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं.

आपको बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस की जांच अब सीबीआई और ईडी कर रही है. इस बीच रिया चक्रवर्ती ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी कि उनका केस बिहार से मुंबई ट्रांसफर किया जाए. इस याचिका पर एक बार सुनवाई हो चुकी है और अब अगली 11 अगस्त को अगली सुनवाई होनी है. लेकिन सुनवाई के दौरान सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता केके सिंह ने मुंबई पुलिस पर आंखों में धूल झोंकने और जांच में रिया चक्रवर्ती को बचाने का आरोप लगाया.
