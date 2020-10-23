मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#IPL2020 #shushantSingh #दुनियादारी #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन News

Eros पर भड़कीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं- 'शर्म की बात है, पोर्न हब बन गए हैं OTT प्लेटफॉर्म '

कंगना रनौत इस मामले पर गुस्सा जाहिए किया है.
कंगना रनौत इस मामले पर गुस्सा जाहिए किया है.

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) को इरोज नाउ (Eros Now)  पोस्टर्स को देखकर इतनी गुस्सा आया कि उन्होंने एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर एक के बाद एख 4 ट्वीट्स करके सबके सामने अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 7:46 AM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. इरोस एंटरटेनमेंट (Eros Entertainment) ने नवरात्रि और गरबा को लेकर अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर कुछ पोस्टर शेयर किए, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वबाल मच गया. लोगों ने इरोज नाउ (Eros Now) को जमकर ट्रोल किया और कुछ ही देर में #BoycottErosNow टॉप ट्रेंड करने लगा. दरअसल, पोस्टर्स में रणवीर सिंह, कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की तस्वीरों के साथ डबल मीनिंग वाले वन लाइनर लिखे गए हैं, जिससे लोग नाराज है. बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने भी इस मामले पर गुस्सा जाहिए किया है, उन्होंने एक के एक इस मसले पर कई ट्वीट्स किए और सारे OTT प्लेटफॉर्म को पोर्न हब बता दिया.

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) को इन पोस्टर्स को देखकर इतनी गुस्सा आया कि उन्होंने एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के सामने अपनी नाराजगी को जाहिर किया. उन्होंने इरोस के पोस्टर्स को शेयर करते हुए 4 ट्वीट लिखे. पहले ट्वीट उन्होंने लिखा- 'हमें कम्युनिटी के देखने लायक सिनेमा को सुरक्षित रखना है. व्यक्तिगत देखने के लिए सेक्सुअलाइज कंटेंट की तुलना में दर्शकों के बड़े हिस्से को रोमांचित करना अधिक कठिन है. कलाकारों का डिजिटलीकरण बड़े संकट से जूझ रहा है. सारे स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म एक पोर्न हब के अलावा कुछ नहीं हैं. शर्म की बात है '.
दूसरे ट्वीट में कंगना ने लिखा- 'इतना ही नहीं इंटरनेशनल स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म के कंटेंट का नेचर भी वही है जो सेक्सुअल डिजायर को बढ़ावा देता है. उनकी टीमों से किसी और तरह के कंटेंट को पाना बहुत मुश्किल है'.तीसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा- 'और ये सिर्फ स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म की गलती नहीं है, जब आप अकेले बैठकर, कानों में हेडफोन लगाकर कोई कंटेंट देखते हैं, तो आपको तात्कालिक संतुष्टि चाहिए रहती है. फिल्मों को पूरे परिवार, बच्चों, आस-पड़ोस के लोगों के साथ देखे जाने की जरुरत है. मूल रूप से यह एक सामुदायिक अनुभव होना चाहिए.'

अपने आखिरी ट्वीट में कंगना ने लिखा-'समुदाय को देखना हमारी जागरूकता को बढ़ाता है. जब हम जानते हैं कि कोई देख रहा है कि हम क्या देख रहे हैं. हम वह बनना चाहते हैं जो हम चाहते हैं. हम कॉन्शियस चॉइस बनाते हैं. दिमाग और भावनाओं पर सेंसरशिप बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हैं और हमारे अपने सेंसर और विवेक के हो सकते हैं.'



आपको बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर हुए बवाल के बाद कंपनी की तरफ एक ट्वीट करते हुए माफी भी मांगी गई, लेकिन नवरात्रि पर ऐसा आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट देखने के बाद लोगों का गुस्सा शांत होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES