उर्मिला मातोंडकर को कहा 'सॉफ्ट पोर्न' तो बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने लगाई कंगना रनौत की क्लास

उर्मिला मातोंडकर और कंगना रनौत

उर्मिला मातोंडकर (Urmila Matondkar) के सपोर्ट में उतरे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स (Bollywood celebs) लगातार कंगना पर निशाना साध रहे हैं. स्वरा भास्कर, अनुभव सिन्हा, फराह खान सहित कई टीवी स्टार्स कंगना के इस बयान की निंदा कर रहे हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: September 17, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
  Share this:
मुंबई. बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) की 'पंगा गर्ल' कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर इंडस्ट्री को पोल खोलनी शुरू की तो बॉलीवुड ने कंगना के खिलाफ बोलना शुरू किया. कंगना को कुछ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स (Bollywood Celebs) का साथ मिला लेकिन ज्यादातर सेलेब्स ने 'पंगा क्वीन' के खिलाफ नजर आए. सेलेब्स ने एक बार फिर से कंगना पर तब निशाना साधा, जब उर्मिला मातोंडकर सॉफ्ट पोर्न (Urmila Matondkar Soft Porn) को बोला तो बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने एक्ट्रेस को खरी-खोटी सुनाने लगे.

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class='embed-container'><iframe src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/A0eS-MJZruw' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>





अनुभव सिन्हा ने लिखा, 'मन किया कि सबसे खूबसूरत, एलिगेंट, एक्सप्रेसिव एक्ट्रेस को प्यार भेजूं. @UrmilaMatondkar.'स्वरा ने लिखा, 'प्रिय उर्मिला जी, फिल्म मासूम, चमत्कार, रंगीला, जुदाई, दौड़, सत्या, भूत, कौन, जंगल, प्यार तूने क्या किया, तहजीब, पिंजर, एक हसीना थी में आपकी बेहतरीन परफॉरमेंस को याद कर रही हूं. आपकी एक्टिंग और डांसिंग स्किल्स ने सभी को अपना कायल बनाया था. लव यू.वहीं, फराह खान अली ने ट्वीट कर कहा- 'क्लास अभी भी गुस्सा होकर बातें नहीं बनाती. वो शाइन करती है. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema आप सबसे ब्राइट शाइन करो.'


आपको बता दें कि कंगना ने टाइम्‍स नाऊ को दिए इंटरव्‍यू में कहा कि उर्मिला मातोंडकर सॉफ्ट पॉर्न स्‍टार हैं. यह थोड़ा सुनने में बुरा लगता है, लेकिन वह यकीनन अपनी एक्‍टिंग के लिए नहीं जानी जाती थीं. वह किस लिए जानी जाती थीं, सॉफ्ट पॉर्न के लिए ना? अगर उन्‍हें टिकट मिल सकता है तो मुझे क्‍यों नहीं मिल सकता? किसी को भी टिकट मिल सकता है. हर किसी को टिकट मिल सकता है.
