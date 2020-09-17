उर्मिला मातोंडकर को कहा 'सॉफ्ट पोर्न' तो बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने लगाई कंगना रनौत की क्लास
उर्मिला मातोंडकर और कंगना रनौत
उर्मिला मातोंडकर (Urmila Matondkar) के सपोर्ट में उतरे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स (Bollywood celebs) लगातार कंगना पर निशाना साध रहे हैं. स्वरा भास्कर, अनुभव सिन्हा, फराह खान सहित कई टीवी स्टार्स कंगना के इस बयान की निंदा कर रहे हैं.
अनुभव सिन्हा ने लिखा, 'मन किया कि सबसे खूबसूरत, एलिगेंट, एक्सप्रेसिव एक्ट्रेस को प्यार भेजूं. @UrmilaMatondkar.'
Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
स्वरा ने लिखा, 'प्रिय उर्मिला जी, फिल्म मासूम, चमत्कार, रंगीला, जुदाई, दौड़, सत्या, भूत, कौन, जंगल, प्यार तूने क्या किया, तहजीब, पिंजर, एक हसीना थी में आपकी बेहतरीन परफॉरमेंस को याद कर रही हूं. आपकी एक्टिंग और डांसिंग स्किल्स ने सभी को अपना कायल बनाया था. लव यू.
Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020
वहीं, फराह खान अली ने ट्वीट कर कहा- 'क्लास अभी भी गुस्सा होकर बातें नहीं बनाती. वो शाइन करती है. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema आप सबसे ब्राइट शाइन करो.'
Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020
Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 16, 2020
आपको बता दें कि कंगना ने टाइम्स नाऊ को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा कि उर्मिला मातोंडकर सॉफ्ट पॉर्न स्टार हैं. यह थोड़ा सुनने में बुरा लगता है, लेकिन वह यकीनन अपनी एक्टिंग के लिए नहीं जानी जाती थीं. वह किस लिए जानी जाती थीं, सॉफ्ट पॉर्न के लिए ना? अगर उन्हें टिकट मिल सकता है तो मुझे क्यों नहीं मिल सकता? किसी को भी टिकट मिल सकता है. हर किसी को टिकट मिल सकता है.