होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

कंगना रनौत ने खरीदा 3 मंजिला प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस तो बहन बोली- 'न शादियों में नाची न अवॉर्ड फंक्‍शनों में...'

Updated: January 15, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
कंगना रनौत ने खरीदा 3 मंजिला प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस तो बहन बोली- 'न शादियों में नाची न अवॉर्ड फंक्‍शनों में...'
कंगना का ये प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस पाली ह‍िल इलाके में है.

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने अपने प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस का नाम 'मणिकर्णिका फिल्‍म्‍स' (Manikarnika Films) रखा है. इस प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस में उनके भाई अक्षित कानूनी और फाइनेंस से जुड़े विभाग देखेंगे.

बॉलीवुड की क्‍वीन कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने अपने नाम एक और उपलब्‍ध‍ि कर ली है. बुधवार को कंगना ने अपना खुद का प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस 'मणिकर्णिका फिल्‍म्‍स' (Manikarnika Films) की शुरुआत कर दी है. अपने इस प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस के लिए कंगना ने मुंबई के पॉश इलाके पाली हिल में 3 मंजिला इमारत ली है. आज कंगना ने पूजा कर अपने प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस की शुरुआत की है, जिसकी तस्‍वीरें उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) ने शेयर की हैं. इन तस्‍वीरों में कंगना अपने भाई अक्षित के साथ पूजा करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. कंगना की इस उपब्लि की तारीफ करते हुए उनकी बहन ने यहां तक कह दिया कि वह न शादियों में नाची न अवॉर्ड फंक्‍शन में और न ही चिंदी ब्रांड्स का प्रमोशन किया, वह मूवी माफियाओं से भिड़ गई और फिर भी आज उसके पास किसी भी एक्‍ट्रेस से ज्‍यादा प्रोपर्टीज हैं. (उनके पतियों की प्रोपर्टी को काउंट न करें.)

बता दें कि कंगना का ये नया प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस पाली हिल इलाके में है. इस प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस में कंगना प्रोजेक्‍ट्स पर काम करेंगी जबकि उनके भाई अक्षित यहां का कानूनी और फाइनेंस से जुड़े विभाग देखेंगे.

 

इस प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस की तस्‍वीर शेयर करते हुए कंगना की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने लिखा, 'मुंबई की प्राइम लोकेशन पर ये है कंगना का प्रोडक्‍शन हाउस जिसका सपना कंगना ने 10 साल पहले देखा था और आज हम भी इसे देख पा रहे हैं. अगर लोग सच्‍चाई और इमानदारी से सब कुछ पा सकते हैं तो लोग ये छोटीमोटी बंडलबाजी और धोखेबाजी क्‍यों करते हैं.'

 



 



अपने एक दूसरे ट्वीट में रंगोली ने इस स्‍टूडियो के एक फ्लोर का वीडियो भी चुपके से शेयर किया है.

 



बता दें कि कंगना रनौत ने फिल्‍म 'मणिकर्णिका: द क्‍वीन ऑफ झांसी' से अपने डायरेक्‍शन की शुरुआत की थी. वह जल्‍द ही निर्देशक अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी की फिल्‍म 'पंगा' में नजर आने वाली हैं.

First published: January 15, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
