बहन रंगोली पर भड़कीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं - 'प्राइवेट बातें मत करो पब्लिक'
तापसी पन्नू (Taapsee Pannu) स्टारर 'थप्पड़ (Thappad)' के बारे में चर्चा करते हुए, रंगोली ने एक ऐसी गलती कर दी, जिससे उनकी बहन कंगना ही उनसे नाराज हो गई हैं.
रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) ने इन ट्वीट्स में कंगना (Kangana Ranaut) संग हुई उन बातों का भी जिक्र कर दिया, जो उन्होंने अपने पार्टनर संग अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कही थीं. इसमें उन्होंने कुछ प्राइवेट बातों का भी जिक्र किया था, जिसके यूं ट्विटर पर लिखे जाने पर कंगना भड़क उठीं.
दरअसल, रंगोली ट्विटर पर तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म थप्पड़ पर अपनी राय दे रही थीं और इसी दौरान उन्होंने अपने और कंगना के बीच हुई प्राइवेट बातें भी ट्विटर पर ट्वीट कर दीं. इस पर कंगना रंगोली पर भड़क गईं और उन्हें ऐसा ना करने के लिए भी कहा. इस बात की जानकारी खुद रंगोली ने ट्विटर के जरिए दी है.
इन ट्वीट्स में रंगोली ने 'बागी 3' (Baaghi 3) के निर्देशक अहमद खान (Ahmad Khan) के उस दावे का भी जिक्र किया था, जिसने हाल ही में यह कहते हुए विवाद छेड़ दिया कि एक महिला को उसके पति को सिर्फ एक बार थप्पड़ मारने के लिए छोड़ना अनुचित है. दरअसल, अहमद खान ने यह बात तापसी पन्नू की हाल ही में आई फिल्म, थप्पड़ को लेकर कही थी.
I see this debate is going, want to know your views, I think if my partner slaps me I will leave him temporarily send him out of the house and make him live alone for months or years, may not leave him forever if he suffers him mistake and apologies.. https://t.co/q4cylnHGua
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020
Cont) I asked Kangana she said she will probably demolish someone who slaps her but she likes when her partner spanks her, I was confused I asked what is spanking? She said it’s like a slap only but not on face cheek but on butt cheek .... oh!! Now I am even more confused
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020
रंगोली ने ट्वीट करते लिखा, 'मैंने कंगना से पूछा कि थप्पड़ को लेकर बहस चल रही है, इस पर तुम क्या सोचती हो. इस पर उसने कहा, मुझे लगता है कि अगर मेरा साथी मुझे थप्पड़ मारता है तो मैं उसे अस्थायी रूप से घर से बाहर भेज देती और उसे महीनों या सालों तक अकेला रहने देती, लेकिन अगर उसे उसकी गलती का एहसास होगा तो मैं उसे हमेशा के लिए छोड़ नहीं छोड़ती.'
Dear friends I want to know is it ok for your partner to slap your butt cheek but not your cheek, why face cheek gets more privileges than butt cheeks? why butt cheek being treated like an outsider? These are the questions bothering me pls help give your views on this
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020
Kangana just called and scolded me for writing our private conv here,she said all I was trying to say is an act is not imp intensions are, if intentions are wrong forget a slap even a gaze can kill a beautiful relationship, so if slap was not directed at you but was amistake.cont
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020
Cont, toh phir itna drama karoge toh iska matlab kuch toh complex hai tumko bhai, in that case go get a life a job and a good friend circle, for marriage why become somebody’s carpet in the first place, then cry they walk all over us, pls don’t compromise on your career for a man
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020
लेकिन, लगातार ट्वीट करते हुए रंगोली ने इन ट्वीट्स में कंगना संग हुई उन बातों का भी जिक्र कर दिया, जो उन्होंने अपने पार्टनर संग अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर कही थीं. इसमें उन्होंने कुछ प्राइवेट बातों का भी जिक्र किया था, जिसके यूं पब्लिक किए जाने पर कंगना अपनी बहन पर भड़क उठीं और उन्होंने रंगोली से ऐसा ना करने को कहा.
