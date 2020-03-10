बहन रंगोली पर भड़कीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं - 'प्राइवेट बातें मत करो पब्लिक'

I see this debate is going, want to know your views, I think if my partner slaps me I will leave him temporarily send him out of the house and make him live alone for months or years, may not leave him forever if he suffers him mistake and apologies.. https://t.co/q4cylnHGua

Cont) I asked Kangana she said she will probably demolish someone who slaps her but she likes when her partner spanks her, I was confused I asked what is spanking? She said it’s like a slap only but not on face cheek but on butt cheek .... oh!! Now I am even more confused

Dear friends I want to know is it ok for your partner to slap your butt cheek but not your cheek, why face cheek gets more privileges than butt cheeks? why butt cheek being treated like an outsider? These are the questions bothering me pls help give your views on this

Kangana just called and scolded me for writing our private conv here,she said all I was trying to say is an act is not imp intensions are, if intentions are wrong forget a slap even a gaze can kill a beautiful relationship, so if slap was not directed at you but was amistake.cont

