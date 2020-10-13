मनोरंजन

आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान के डिप्रेशन पर कंगना रनौत ने उड़ाई खिल्ली! कह डाली ऐसी बात

इरा ने वर्ल्ड मेंटल हेल्थ डे पर वीडियो शेयर कहा था.

कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) के रिऐक्शन को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि वह इरा खान (Ira Khan) के डिप्रेशन के लिए आमिर और रीना के तलाक को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही हैं.

  Last Updated: October 13, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
मुंबई. डिप्रेशन एक ऐसी समस्या है जिसकी चर्चा लोग काफी कर रहे हैं. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद इस विषय को लेकर लोग एक बार फिर से गंभीर हुए और अपनी समस्याओं को खुलकर लोगों के सामने रखने लगे. बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) की बेटी इरा खान (Ira Khan) ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें उन्होंने अपने डिप्रेशन में होने का ऐलान किया. इस वीडियो के सामने आने के बाद हर कोई हैरान है. इस वीडियो पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने तंज करते हुए अपनी बात कह डाली.

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा- '16 साल की उम्र में मैं मारपीट का सामना कर रही थी, अकेले अपनी बहन का खयाल रख रही थी, जो एसिड से जल गई थी. डिप्रेशन के बहुत से कारण हो सकते हैं लेकिन आम तौर पर ये टूटे हुए परिवार के बच्चों के लिए बहुत मुश्किल होता है, ट्रेडिशनल फैमिली सिस्टम बहुत जरूरी होता है.'
कंगना के रिऐक्शन को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि वह इरा के डिप्रेशन के लिए आमिर और रीना के तलाक को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही हैं. ये पहली बार नहीं है, इससे पहले पंगा गर्ल डिप्रेशन के मसले पर दीपिका पादुकोण को भी निशाने पर ले चुकी हैं.इरा ने वर्ल्ड मेंटल हेल्थ डे पर वीडियो शेयर कहा था, 'मैं करीब 4 सालों से डिप्रेशन में हूं. मैं क्लिनिकली डिप्रेस्ड हूं. मैं इसका इलाज कराने डॉक्टर के पास भी गई थी. अब मैं पहले से बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूं. पिछले 1 साल से मैं मेंटल हेल्थ को लेकर कुछ करना चाहती थी, लेकिन मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि मैं क्या करूं. फिर मैंने सोचा कि मैं आपको अपनी जर्नी पर लेकर चलती हूं.' इरा ने आगे कहा, 'चलिए शुरू करते हैं जहां से शुरू हुआ. मैं किस बात से डिप्रेस हूं? मेरे पास तो सब कुछ है. है न?'


अपना वीडियो शेयर करते हुए इरा ने लिखा था, 'बहुत कुछ चल रहा है, बहुत सारे लोगों के पास कहने के लिए बहुत कुछ है. चीजें वास्तव में भ्रामक और तनावपूर्ण हैं, आसान और ठीक हैं लेकिन ठीक नहीं है, यही जीवन है.'
