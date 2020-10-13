आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान के डिप्रेशन पर कंगना रनौत ने उड़ाई खिल्ली! कह डाली ऐसी बात
इरा ने वर्ल्ड मेंटल हेल्थ डे पर वीडियो शेयर कहा था.
कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) के रिऐक्शन को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि वह इरा खान (Ira Khan) के डिप्रेशन के लिए आमिर और रीना के तलाक को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: October 13, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा- '16 साल की उम्र में मैं मारपीट का सामना कर रही थी, अकेले अपनी बहन का खयाल रख रही थी, जो एसिड से जल गई थी. डिप्रेशन के बहुत से कारण हो सकते हैं लेकिन आम तौर पर ये टूटे हुए परिवार के बच्चों के लिए बहुत मुश्किल होता है, ट्रेडिशनल फैमिली सिस्टम बहुत जरूरी होता है.'
कंगना के रिऐक्शन को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि वह इरा के डिप्रेशन के लिए आमिर और रीना के तलाक को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही हैं. ये पहली बार नहीं है, इससे पहले पंगा गर्ल डिप्रेशन के मसले पर दीपिका पादुकोण को भी निशाने पर ले चुकी हैं.इरा ने वर्ल्ड मेंटल हेल्थ डे पर वीडियो शेयर कहा था, 'मैं करीब 4 सालों से डिप्रेशन में हूं. मैं क्लिनिकली डिप्रेस्ड हूं. मैं इसका इलाज कराने डॉक्टर के पास भी गई थी. अब मैं पहले से बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूं. पिछले 1 साल से मैं मेंटल हेल्थ को लेकर कुछ करना चाहती थी, लेकिन मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि मैं क्या करूं. फिर मैंने सोचा कि मैं आपको अपनी जर्नी पर लेकर चलती हूं.' इरा ने आगे कहा, 'चलिए शुरू करते हैं जहां से शुरू हुआ. मैं किस बात से डिप्रेस हूं? मेरे पास तो सब कुछ है. है न?'
At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation
अपना वीडियो शेयर करते हुए इरा ने लिखा था, 'बहुत कुछ चल रहा है, बहुत सारे लोगों के पास कहने के लिए बहुत कुछ है. चीजें वास्तव में भ्रामक और तनावपूर्ण हैं, आसान और ठीक हैं लेकिन ठीक नहीं है, यही जीवन है.'