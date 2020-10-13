आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान के डिप्रेशन पर कंगना रनौत ने उड़ाई खिल्ली! कह डाली ऐसी बात

View this post on Instagram

A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation