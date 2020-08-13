मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#IPL2020 #shushantSingh #राजस्थान पॉलिटिक्स #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

'गुंजन सक्सेना' पर IAF की आपत्ति के बाद ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर करण जौहर, फिल्म पर फूटा यूजर्स का गुस्सा

'गुंजन सक्सेना' पर IAF की आपत्ति के बाद ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर करण जौहर, फिल्म पर फूटा यूजर्स का गुस्सा
गुंजन सक्सेना फिल्म को लेकर करण जौहर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं.

गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) को लेकर IAF के सेंसर बोर्ड को पत्र लिखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर करण जौहर (Karan Johar) को जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबईः जान्हवी कपूर (Janhvi Kapoor) की फिल्म 'गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)' 12 अगस्त को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज हो चुकी है और इसे दर्शकों से भरपूर प्यार मिल रहा है. लेकिन, हाल ही में भारतीय वायुसेना (Indian Air Force) ने फिल्म को लेकर आपत्ति जताई है और केंद्रीय फिल्म बोर्ड (Central Board Of Film Certification) को एक पत्र लिखा है, जिसके बाद फिल्म विवादों में घिरती नजर आ रही है. अपने पत्र में भारतीय वायुसेना ने आरोप लगाया है कि फिल्म में IAF की गलत छवि दिखाई गई है, जबकि धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स (Dharma Productions) ने प्रामाणिकता के साथ भारतीय वायु सेना का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए सहमति व्यक्त की थी .

IAF के इस पत्र के बाद अब धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स और करण जौहर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर करण जौहर को लेकर कई तरह के मीम्स और जोक्स वायरल हो रहे हैं. यही नहीं कई यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं, जो डायरेक्टर को देशद्रोही बता रहे हैं और नेपोटिज्म को लेकर उन पर निशाना साध रहे हैं.
'गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल' को लेकर करण जौहर को निशान पर लेते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा है- 'करण जौहर नेपोटिज्म के मेंटर हैं. अब तो गुंजन सक्सेना को भी एयरफोर्स की तरफ से लताड़ा गया है.' वहीं कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म के बॉयकॉट की मांग शुरू कर दी है. यूजर्स के मुताबिक, वह इस फिल्म को देखने से बेहतर गुंजन सक्सेना की किताब पढ़ लेंगे.

IAF ने नेटफ्लिक्स और धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस पर एयरफोर्स की छवि खराब करने का आरोप लगात हुए अपने पत्र में लिखा है- 'हाल ही में जब फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया गया तो इसे देखकर अनुमान लगाया गया कि फिल्म के कुछ सीन और डायलॉग लगता है, जैसे फिल्म में भारतीय वायुसेना की छवि को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है. हमारा संगठन जेंडर बायस्ड नहीं है. भारतीय वायुसेना पुरुष और महिला कर्मियों दोनों को समान अवसर देती है.'
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading