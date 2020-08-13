'गुंजन सक्सेना' पर IAF की आपत्ति के बाद ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर करण जौहर, फिल्म पर फूटा यूजर्स का गुस्सा

Karan Johar is mentor of Nepotism. His movie "Gunjan Saxena" is slammed by AIR FORCE. Angry at Dharma Production, Indian Air Force has written to Censor Board complaining against its "undue negative portrayal" in movie “Gunjan Saxena."BOYCOTT "Gunjan Saxena".#SCForSSR— Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) August 13, 2020

The Senseless Films, Web Series are nothing but a conspiracy to misdirected our youth which is increasingly being viewed globally as our major national asset on a path of self-distruction.#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/gY6xvw0Loe@Ramesh_hjs @SG_HJS pic.twitter.com/L1teArK8nP — Anilkumar Waghmore (@AnilkumarWaghm6) August 13, 2020

✊We will prefer to read the book on Gunjan Saxena except to watch @karanjohar Movie.And we don't need to inspire from these Bollywood Mafia's movie who promote only Anti-national Activities also Hinduphobia 🙏Punish the guilty@rajnathsingh#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/scU9gwroY5— Deepak Keshri (@Deepakkeshri86) August 13, 2020

We have respect for Gunjan Saxena ji , but not film her biopic , Karan Johar tries to make buisness on her name , here IAF complains to film board there are some scenes in movie which disrespects image of IAF . See how shameless is Karan Johar.Boycott this movie . #SCForSSR — Yadav Abhi (@Abhishe33873816) August 13, 2020

IAF shoots letter to censor board objecting to its 'undue negative portrayal' in movie Gunjan Saxena Now it is duty of all patriotic Indians to boycott all such movies who insult our Armed Forces ! #Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/1tziwhNmEu— 🚩P®athamesh Bhoi®🇮🇳 (@Pratham_611) August 13, 2020

🇮🇳 Indian Air Force objects to scenes in Gunjan Saxena movie, says @DharmaMovies has portrayed it as an organisation with extreme gender bias.! 🚫 Has Bollywood taken it for granted that they will try one or other way to insult Army.!#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/QDup4eikDL— 🚩Harshad Dhamale™ 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) August 13, 2020

जान्हवी कपूर (Janhvi Kapoor) की फिल्म 'गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)' 12 अगस्त को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज हो चुकी है और इसे दर्शकों से भरपूर प्यार मिल रहा है. लेकिन, हाल ही में भारतीय वायुसेना (Indian Air Force) ने फिल्म को लेकर आपत्ति जताई है और केंद्रीय फिल्म बोर्ड (Central Board Of Film Certification) को एक पत्र लिखा है, जिसके बाद फिल्म विवादों में घिरती नजर आ रही है. अपने पत्र में भारतीय वायुसेना ने आरोप लगाया है कि फिल्म में IAF की गलत छवि दिखाई गई है, जबकि धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स (Dharma Productions) ने प्रामाणिकता के साथ भारतीय वायु सेना का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए सहमति व्यक्त की थी .IAF के इस पत्र के बाद अब धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स और करण जौहर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर करण जौहर को लेकर कई तरह के मीम्स और जोक्स वायरल हो रहे हैं. यही नहीं कई यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं, जो डायरेक्टर को देशद्रोही बता रहे हैं और नेपोटिज्म को लेकर उन पर निशाना साध रहे हैं.'गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल' को लेकर करण जौहर को निशान पर लेते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा है- 'करण जौहर नेपोटिज्म के मेंटर हैं. अब तो गुंजन सक्सेना को भी एयरफोर्स की तरफ से लताड़ा गया है.' वहीं कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म के बॉयकॉट की मांग शुरू कर दी है. यूजर्स के मुताबिक, वह इस फिल्म को देखने से बेहतर गुंजन सक्सेना की किताब पढ़ लेंगे.IAF ने नेटफ्लिक्स और धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस पर एयरफोर्स की छवि खराब करने का आरोप लगात हुए अपने पत्र में लिखा है- 'हाल ही में जब फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया गया तो इसे देखकर अनुमान लगाया गया कि फिल्म के कुछ सीन और डायलॉग लगता है, जैसे फिल्म में भारतीय वायुसेना की छवि को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है. हमारा संगठन जेंडर बायस्ड नहीं है. भारतीय वायुसेना पुरुष और महिला कर्मियों दोनों को समान अवसर देती है.'