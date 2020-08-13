'गुंजन सक्सेना' पर IAF की आपत्ति के बाद ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर करण जौहर, फिल्म पर फूटा यूजर्स का गुस्सा
गुंजन सक्सेना फिल्म को लेकर करण जौहर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं.
गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) को लेकर IAF के सेंसर बोर्ड को पत्र लिखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर करण जौहर (Karan Johar) को जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
IAF के इस पत्र के बाद अब धर्मा प्रोडक्शन्स और करण जौहर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर करण जौहर को लेकर कई तरह के मीम्स और जोक्स वायरल हो रहे हैं. यही नहीं कई यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं, जो डायरेक्टर को देशद्रोही बता रहे हैं और नेपोटिज्म को लेकर उन पर निशाना साध रहे हैं.
Karan Johar is mentor of Nepotism. His movie "Gunjan Saxena" is slammed by AIR FORCE.Angry at Dharma Production, Indian Air Force has written to Censor Board complaining against its "undue negative portrayal" in movie “Gunjan Saxena."BOYCOTT "Gunjan Saxena".#SCForSSR— Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) August 13, 2020
The Senseless Films, Web Series are nothing but a conspiracy to misdirected our youth which is increasingly being viewed globally as our major national asset on a path of self-distruction.#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/gY6xvw0Loe@Ramesh_hjs @SG_HJS pic.twitter.com/L1teArK8nP— Anilkumar Waghmore (@AnilkumarWaghm6) August 13, 2020
✊We will prefer to read the book on Gunjan Saxena except to watch @karanjohar Movie.And we don't need to inspire from these Bollywood Mafia's movie who promote only Anti-national Activities also Hinduphobia🙏Punish the guilty@rajnathsingh#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/scU9gwroY5— Deepak Keshri (@Deepakkeshri86) August 13, 2020
'गुंजन सक्सेनाः द कारगिल गर्ल' को लेकर करण जौहर को निशान पर लेते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा है- 'करण जौहर नेपोटिज्म के मेंटर हैं. अब तो गुंजन सक्सेना को भी एयरफोर्स की तरफ से लताड़ा गया है.' वहीं कई यूजर्स ने फिल्म के बॉयकॉट की मांग शुरू कर दी है. यूजर्स के मुताबिक, वह इस फिल्म को देखने से बेहतर गुंजन सक्सेना की किताब पढ़ लेंगे.
We have respect for Gunjan Saxena ji , but not film her biopic , Karan Johar tries to make buisness on her name , here IAF complains to film board there are some scenes in movie which disrespects image of IAF . See how shameless is Karan Johar.Boycott this movie . #SCForSSR— Yadav Abhi (@Abhishe33873816) August 13, 2020
IAF shoots letter to censor board objecting to its 'undue negative portrayal' in movie Gunjan SaxenaNow it is duty of all patriotic Indians to boycott all such movies who insult our Armed Forces ! #Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/1tziwhNmEu— 🚩P®athamesh Bhoi®🇮🇳 (@Pratham_611) August 13, 2020
🇮🇳 Indian Air Force objects to scenes in Gunjan Saxena movie, says @DharmaMovies has portrayed it as an organisation with extreme gender bias.!🚫 Has Bollywood taken it for granted that they will try one or other way to insult Army.!#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF pic.twitter.com/QDup4eikDL— 🚩Harshad Dhamale™ 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) August 13, 2020
#Karan_Johar_Insults_IAFकरण जौहर निर्मित फिल्म् 'गुंजन सक्सेना' 12 अगस्ट को ओटिटि प्लेटफाँर्म Netflix पर रिलीज हुई भारतीय वायु सेना ने सेंसर बोर्ड को पत्र लिखकर कहा किफिल्म 'गुंजन सक्सेना: द कारगिल गर्ल' ट्रेलर के कुछ द्रुश्य आपत्तीजनक है सेना तथा देश को बदनाम करणे कि साजिश है pic.twitter.com/80b0pYUQbv— Umesh Zodge (@ZodgeUmesh) August 13, 2020
IAF ने नेटफ्लिक्स और धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस पर एयरफोर्स की छवि खराब करने का आरोप लगात हुए अपने पत्र में लिखा है- 'हाल ही में जब फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया गया तो इसे देखकर अनुमान लगाया गया कि फिल्म के कुछ सीन और डायलॉग लगता है, जैसे फिल्म में भारतीय वायुसेना की छवि को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है. हमारा संगठन जेंडर बायस्ड नहीं है. भारतीय वायुसेना पुरुष और महिला कर्मियों दोनों को समान अवसर देती है.'