बहन करीना की फ्रेंड बनी रणबीर की BFF, हर तरफ हो रहे नजदीकियों के चर्चे

View this post on Instagram



#Repost @ajaykaloya.hair (@get_repost) ・・・ 12years of Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi cinema. It feels Soo good to be a part of someones journey who has achieved Soo much only with the passion and love for films... Talented Versatile and a star who will keep giving us more every time he comes on screen. From rockstar I got an opportunity to work with him and give different looks with each character that he portrayed.... #ranbirkapoor #rk #hindicinema #celebrityhairstylist #bollywood#hairartist #hairbyajay #bollywoodmovie #celebrity