लॉकडाउन बढ़ने की खबर पर आया करीना कपूर का रिएक्शन, बोलीं - घर पर ही रहो और...

Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We've come this far... let's not stop! 🙏🏻 Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain #WeCanAndWeWill #VirusKiKadiTodo #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirusIndia