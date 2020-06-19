मनोरंजन

करीना कपूर ने तब सुशांत को लेकर सारा अली को दी थी ये सलाह, सोशल मीडिया पर अब लोग सुना रहे है खरी-खोटी

News18Hindi
Updated: June 19, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
करीना कपूर ने तब सुशांत को लेकर सारा अली को दी थी ये सलाह, सोशल मीडिया पर अब लोग सुना रहे है खरी-खोटी
सोशल मीडिया पर करीना को लोग ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) के जाने के बाद करीना कपूर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) का बात सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को पसंद नहीं आ रही है.

  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
मुंबई. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की मौत ने जहां पूरे देश को हैरान कर दिया, वहीं बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में बढ़ रहे भाई-भतीजेवाद का मामला भी लगातार गर्म होता जा रहा है. बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) के कई सेलेब्स के सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पोस्ट इस बात की तरफ इशारा करते हैं कि बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म (Nepotism) किस तरह से हावी होता जा रहा है. सुुशांत के निधन के बाद फैन्स सुशांत से जुड़े कई पुराने वीडियोज शेयर कर रहे हैं. इसी बीच करीना कपूर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) का एक वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है, जिसके बाद लोग करीना को सोशल मीडिया पर खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं.

करीना कपूर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें अमृता अरोड़ा करीना से पूछती हैं कि आप सारा अली खान को क्या डेटिंग एडवाइज देना चाहेंगी? इस पर करीना जवाब देती हैं कि अपने पहली फिल्म के हीरो को कभी डेट नहीं करना चाहिए. ये वीडियो देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोग उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. ये वीडियो काफी पुराना बताया जा रहा है.








दरअसल, सारा अली खान ने फिल्म केदारनाथ से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी. इस फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत उनके को एक्टर थे. इस दौरान दर्शकों ने दोनों की जोड़ी को काफी पसंद भी किया था. फिल्म के ज्यादातर खाने लोगों की जुबान पर थे. अब लोग करीना के इस वीडियाे के वायरल होने का मतलब निकालने लगे हैं

आपको बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह आखिरी बार 'दिल बेचारा' में नजर आएंगे. अभी तक रिलीज नहीं हुई है.यह द फॉल्ट इन आवर लाइफ की हिंदी रुपांतरण है.

वहीं, करीना कपूर खान अपनी अलगी फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' में आमिर खान के साथ नजर आएंगी.
First published: June 19, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
