करीना कपूर ने तब सुशांत को लेकर सारा अली को दी थी ये सलाह, सोशल मीडिया पर अब लोग सुना रहे है खरी-खोटी
सोशल मीडिया पर करीना को लोग ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) के जाने के बाद करीना कपूर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) का बात सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को पसंद नहीं आ रही है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
करीना कपूर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें अमृता अरोड़ा करीना से पूछती हैं कि आप सारा अली खान को क्या डेटिंग एडवाइज देना चाहेंगी? इस पर करीना जवाब देती हैं कि अपने पहली फिल्म के हीरो को कभी डेट नहीं करना चाहिए. ये वीडियो देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोग उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. ये वीडियो काफी पुराना बताया जा रहा है.
Kareena was asked for a dating tip for Sara. In response all she said was don’t date ur 1st hero with a yuck face. Sara’s 1st hero was Sushant from film Kedarnath. This is how he was treated in the industry. Being an outsider he was never accepted. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/929qQYtkzu— Ansh Rathore (@ianshrathore) June 16, 2020
Kareena Kapoor' advice to Sara Ali Khan
"Just don't date your first hero."
She should've rather said
"You can't date your first hero."
Coz Sushant was one intellectual man. He deserved so much better than these nepotism products as his life partners.
— Puchku ♀️ (@MissusPokerFace) June 18, 2020
#BoycottBollywoodLobbyGang #boycottstarkids #BoycottNepotismKids
Boycott them all ... Foolish talentless illiterates ... They need to get what they deserve nd that's only hate hate nd hate ...we need to force them to struggle rest of their life .. throw them out of Bollywood .
— Parul Sharma (@ParulSh55455334) June 19, 2020
दरअसल, सारा अली खान ने फिल्म केदारनाथ से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी. इस फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत उनके को एक्टर थे. इस दौरान दर्शकों ने दोनों की जोड़ी को काफी पसंद भी किया था. फिल्म के ज्यादातर खाने लोगों की जुबान पर थे. अब लोग करीना के इस वीडियाे के वायरल होने का मतलब निकालने लगे हैं
आपको बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह आखिरी बार 'दिल बेचारा' में नजर आएंगे. अभी तक रिलीज नहीं हुई है.यह द फॉल्ट इन आवर लाइफ की हिंदी रुपांतरण है.
वहीं, करीना कपूर खान अपनी अलगी फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' में आमिर खान के साथ नजर आएंगी.