कठुआ रेप पर फूटा बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, सोनम बोलीं- यकीन नहीं होता, यह मेरे देश में हुआ

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव ज़िले के ​कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस में 8 साल की पीड़िता के पक्ष में बॉलीवुड सितारों फराह खान, सोनम कपूर, रीतेश देशमुख, अर्जुन कपूर, आयुष्मान खुराना, प्रीति ज़िंटा आदि ने आवाज़ उठाई है.

कठुआ रेप पर फूटा बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, सोनम बोलीं- यकीन नहीं होता, यह मेरे देश में हुआ
प्रतीकात्मक
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव ज़िले के ​कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस में बॉलीवुड से आवाज़ उठी है 8 साल की मासूम आसिफा के पक्ष में और कई सितारे सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिये अपनी भावनाओं का इज़हार कर रहे हैं. ज़्यादातर सेलिब्रिटीज़ का मानना है कि यह देश के लिए सही समय है कि मासूम के सपोर्ट में खड़े हों और सामाजिक बुराइयों के खिलाफ नज़र आएं.

कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस में राजनीति और बवाल होने के बाद बॉलीवुड के कई सेलिब्रिटीज़ ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल से इस मामले पर अपनी राय रखी है.

फराह खान : जो चुप हैं, वे भी उतने ही दोषी हैं जितने ये अपराध करने वाले.


फरहान अख्तर : अगर आप उस बच्ची का दर्द और डर नहीं समझ सकते तो आप इंसान नहीं हैं.


सोनम कपूर : फेक राष्ट्रवादियों और फेक हिंदुओं की यह हरकत शर्मसार करने वाली है.


रीतेश देशमुख : जो सही है उसके लिए खड़े हों, भले ही आप अकेले खड़े हों.


अर्जुन कपूर : सरकार चुप है और इसके नुमाइंदे न तो महिलाओं की इज़्ज़त करते हैं या न जीवन की.


प्रीति ज़िंटा : मेरे लिए मानवता पहले है और धर्म से बड़ी है.


चेतन भगत : अगर आप उस 8 साल की बच्ची के दोषियों के खिलाफ नहीं हो सकते तो आप भारत के नेता नहीं हो सकते.


आयुष्मान खुराना : एक बच्ची सिर्फ प्यार की हकदार है और बलात्कारी सिर्फ सज़ा के, इसमें धर्म, जाति या रंग का कोई मतलब नहीं है.



गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढा ने इस मामले में बेबाक राय रखी थी और वह पहली बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी बनी थीं जिन्होंने आसिफा के पक्ष में सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिये अपनी भावनाओं का इज़हार किया था.



बता दें कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में आठ साल की बच्ची के रेप और हत्या के तीन महीने बाद इस घटना को लेकर देशभर में हंगामा मच गया है. जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने सोमवार को मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत में 15 पेज का आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया. इसमें इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि बकरवाल समुदाय की इस बच्ची का अपहरण, बलात्कार और उसकी हत्या इलाके से इस अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय को हटाने की एक सोची-समझी साजिश का हिस्सा थी. बता दें कि आठ साल की इस बच्ची को रासना गांव में देवीस्थान मंदिर में कई दिनों तक बंधक बनाकर रखा गया और सेवादार समेत कई लोगों ने कई बार उसका बलात्कार किया.
