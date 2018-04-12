The Kathua rape of an 8 year old child is not only shocking but horrendous and disgusting because not only are the perpetrators not been punished but a communal colour has been given to it. Sick sick sick. 😡😡😡

— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 12, 2018



Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018



Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX

— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018



A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018



A life is lost a childhood taken & yet everything is politically connected leading to a so called secular country getting divided on caste & religion because that digresses from the reality that our country, the silent government & its leaders still don’t respect woman or lives. https://t.co/TRNyTB8E3r

— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 12, 2018



I speak for every girl or child irrespective of religion. For me humanity is bigger than any religion! #stoprape #justice #betibachaao #help https://t.co/LyUGTg88q9

— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 12, 2018



I don’t care about your political compulsions, the ideology of your party, your attachment to a religion and your political loyalties. If you don’t crack down hard and do so publicly on those who hurt an 8-yr old girl, you don’t deserve to be an Indian leader.

— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 12, 2018



A child deserves only love irrespective of caste, color, religion. And a rapist deserves only punishment irrespective of caste, color, religion. #Asifa

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 12, 2018

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव ज़िले के ​कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस में बॉलीवुड से आवाज़ उठी है 8 साल की मासूम आसिफा के पक्ष में और कई सितारे सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिये अपनी भावनाओं का इज़हार कर रहे हैं. ज़्यादातर सेलिब्रिटीज़ का मानना है कि यह देश के लिए सही समय है कि मासूम के सपोर्ट में खड़े हों और सामाजिक बुराइयों के खिलाफ नज़र आएं.कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस में राजनीति और बवाल होने के बाद बॉलीवुड के कई सेलिब्रिटीज़ ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल से इस मामले पर अपनी राय रखी है.फराह खान : जो चुप हैं, वे भी उतने ही दोषी हैं जितने ये अपराध करने वाले.फरहान अख्तर : अगर आप उस बच्ची का दर्द और डर नहीं समझ सकते तो आप इंसान नहीं हैं.सोनम कपूर : फेक राष्ट्रवादियों और फेक हिंदुओं की यह हरकत शर्मसार करने वाली है.रीतेश देशमुख : जो सही है उसके लिए खड़े हों, भले ही आप अकेले खड़े हों.अर्जुन कपूर : सरकार चुप है और इसके नुमाइंदे न तो महिलाओं की इज़्ज़त करते हैं या न जीवन की.प्रीति ज़िंटा : मेरे लिए मानवता पहले है और धर्म से बड़ी है.चेतन भगत : अगर आप उस 8 साल की बच्ची के दोषियों के खिलाफ नहीं हो सकते तो आप भारत के नेता नहीं हो सकते.आयुष्मान खुराना : एक बच्ची सिर्फ प्यार की हकदार है और बलात्कारी सिर्फ सज़ा के, इसमें धर्म, जाति या रंग का कोई मतलब नहीं है.गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढा ने इस मामले में बेबाक राय रखी थी और वह पहली बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी बनी थीं जिन्होंने आसिफा के पक्ष में सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिये अपनी भावनाओं का इज़हार किया था.बता दें कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में आठ साल की बच्ची के रेप और हत्या के तीन महीने बाद इस घटना को लेकर देशभर में हंगामा मच गया है. जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने सोमवार को मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत में 15 पेज का आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया. इसमें इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि बकरवाल समुदाय की इस बच्ची का अपहरण, बलात्कार और उसकी हत्या इलाके से इस अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय को हटाने की एक सोची-समझी साजिश का हिस्सा थी. बता दें कि आठ साल की इस बच्ची को रासना गांव में देवीस्थान मंदिर में कई दिनों तक बंधक बनाकर रखा गया और सेवादार समेत कई लोगों ने कई बार उसका बलात्कार किया.