— कमल हासन :

Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 13, 2018

— प्रकाश राज :

#UnnaoCase #Asifa ..as a parent my heart screams in pain...how much more will we tolerate as a society.. how long will we be silent to such acts of communalising crimes..when will our conscience wake up to question..to fight..and put an end to this communal narrative #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 13, 2018

— प्रियंका चोपड़ा :

How many more children like baby Asifa will be sacrificed at the intersect of religion & politics? How many more children will have to suffer unimaginable crimes before we wake up? I’m disgusted. It’s time for swift action. We owe it to Asifa and to humanity. #justiceforAsifa. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 12, 2018

— श्रद्धा कपूर :

To starve, drug, rape and then murder an 8 year old child. Can’t believe this has happened. Sounds horrifying but imagine her horror when she went through it all. #JusticeforAsifa — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 12, 2018

— जावेद अख्तर :

Who was Asifa ? She was an eight years old daughter of Bakerwals. Who are Bakerwals ? A nomad tribe who when spotted the Kargil intruders promptly informed the army .Who are the people who are trying to protect the rapists of this little girl . ? Now it is your turn to answer. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 13, 2018