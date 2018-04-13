होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

कठुआ रेप : कमल हासन बोले - वह मेरी बेटी हो सकती थी, मैं इंसाफ के लिए लड़ूंगा

कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस को लेकर बॉलीवुड और टॉलीवुड यानी दक्षिण के फिल्म कलाकारों द्वारा लगातार प्रतिक्रिया का दौर जारी है.

Updated: April 13, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
कमल हासन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा
कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस को लेकर बॉलीवुड और दक्षिण के फिल्म कलाकारों द्वारा लगातार प्रतिक्रिया का दौर जारी है. अक्षय कुमार, करण जौहर, सोनाली बेंद्रे, फराह खान और फरहान अख्तर जैसे कई कलाकारों के बयान पहले आ चुके हैं और अब कमल हासन, प्रकाश राज और प्रियंका चोपड़ा जैसे सेलिब्रिटीज़ इस अपराध को क्रूर बताते हुए तुरंत इंसाफ की मांग की है.

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से कलाकारों ने अपने गुस्से और राय का इज़हार किया. कठुआ रेप व मर्डर कांड में हो रही राजनीति के खिलाफ सभी एक सुर में मिलाते दिखे. सभी कलाकारों ने इस जघन्य अपराध पर राजनीति किये जाने को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण करार देते हुए तुरंत इंसाफ की मांग की है और अपने दर्द व सवाल समाज और सरकार के सामने रखे हैं.

कमल हासन :
क्या आप तभी समझेंगे जब ऐसा आपकी बेटी के साथ हो? वह मेरी बेटी हो सकती थी. उस बच्ची के साथ जो हुआ, एक पुरुष, पिता और एक नागरिक होने के नाते मैं गुस्से में हूं. मैं माफी मांगता हूं मेरी बच्ची कि हम तुम्हारे लिए इस देश को सुरक्षित जगह नहीं बना सके. मैं इंसाफ के लिए लड़ूंगा ताकि भविष्य में किसी बच्चे के साथ यह न हो.



प्रकाश राज :
एक पिता होने के नाते मेरा दिल तड़प उठा है.. एक समाज के तौर पर हम और कितना बर्दाश्त करें.. अपराधों को सांप्रदायिकता से जोड़ने के इस तरह के प्रयासों पर हम कब तक चुप रहें.. कब हमारी आत्मा सवाल करने के लिए.. लड़ने के लिए और इस सांप्रदायिक ज़हर को खत्म करने के लिए जागेगी.


प्रियंका चोपड़ा :
राजनीति और धर्म के नाम पर इस बच्ची जैसे और कितने बच्चों की बलि दी जाएगी? हमारे जागने से पहले और कितने बच्चे ऐसे अकल्पनीय अपराधों के शिकार होंगे? यह समय है तुरंत कार्रवाई का. उस बच्ची और मानवता के लिए यह हमारा फर्ज़ है.


श्रद्धा कपूर :
एक 8 साल की बच्ची के साथ ड्रग्स, रेप और मर्डर जैसे अपराध होते हैं. विश्वास नहीं होता कि ऐसा हुआ. यह सब सुनने में डरावना लगता है, ज़रा सोचिए जिस बच्ची के साथ यह सब हुआ उस पर क्या कहर टूटा होगा.


जावेद अख्तर :
वह बच्ची कौन थी? वह एक बेकरवाले की 8 साल की बच्ची थी. बेकरवाले कौन हैं? यह एक बंजारा जाति है जिसने जब कारगिल में घुसपैठिये देखे तो तुरंत आर्मी को सूचना दी. अब जो लोग बलात्कारियों के बचाव में खड़े हो रहे हैं, वे कौन हैं? अब जवाब देने की बारी आपकी है.



गौरतलब है कि इस मामले में अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढा की ओर से प्रतिक्रिया आने के बाद बॉलीवुड और अन्य फिल्म कलाकारों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आना शुरू हुईं. एक दिन पहले ही करीब एक दर्जन कलाकारों ने इस मामले पर अपना रुख ज़ाहिर करते हुए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई किये जाने की मांग की थी.

