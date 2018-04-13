कठुआ रेप : कमल हासन बोले - वह मेरी बेटी हो सकती थी, मैं इंसाफ के लिए लड़ूंगा
कठुआ रेप और मर्डर केस को लेकर बॉलीवुड और टॉलीवुड यानी दक्षिण के फिल्म कलाकारों द्वारा लगातार प्रतिक्रिया का दौर जारी है.
सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से कलाकारों ने अपने गुस्से और राय का इज़हार किया. कठुआ रेप व मर्डर कांड में हो रही राजनीति के खिलाफ सभी एक सुर में मिलाते दिखे. सभी कलाकारों ने इस जघन्य अपराध पर राजनीति किये जाने को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण करार देते हुए तुरंत इंसाफ की मांग की है और अपने दर्द व सवाल समाज और सरकार के सामने रखे हैं.
Does it have 2 b ur own daughter fr u 2 understand? She could’ve been mine. I feel angry as a man, father & a citizen fr failing Asifa. I m sorry my child v didn’t make this country safe enough fr U. I’ll fight fr justice at least fr future kids like u. V mourn u & won’t forget u— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 13, 2018
#UnnaoCase #Asifa ..as a parent my heart screams in pain...how much more will we tolerate as a society.. how long will we be silent to such acts of communalising crimes..when will our conscience wake up to question..to fight..and put an end to this communal narrative #justasking— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 13, 2018
How many more children like baby Asifa will be sacrificed at the intersect of religion & politics? How many more children will have to suffer unimaginable crimes before we wake up? I’m disgusted. It’s time for swift action. We owe it to Asifa and to humanity. #justiceforAsifa.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 12, 2018
To starve, drug, rape and then murder an 8 year old child. Can’t believe this has happened. Sounds horrifying but imagine her horror when she went through it all. #JusticeforAsifa— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 12, 2018
Who was Asifa ? She was an eight years old daughter of Bakerwals. Who are Bakerwals ? A nomad tribe who when spotted the Kargil intruders promptly informed the army .Who are the people who are trying to protect the rapists of this little girl . ? Now it is your turn to answer.— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 13, 2018
गौरतलब है कि इस मामले में अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढा की ओर से प्रतिक्रिया आने के बाद बॉलीवुड और अन्य फिल्म कलाकारों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आना शुरू हुईं. एक दिन पहले ही करीब एक दर्जन कलाकारों ने इस मामले पर अपना रुख ज़ाहिर करते हुए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई किये जाने की मांग की थी.
यह भी पढ़ें :
pe-case-bollywood-speaks-in-favor-of-8-yr-old-child-asifa-1340215.html" id="1340215" class="bollywood" style="1">कठुआ रेप पर फूटा बॉलीवुड का गुस्सा, अक्षय बोले - इंसाफ हो, तुरंत हो और कठोर!