Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“ Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill