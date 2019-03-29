सलमान खान की भारत के बाद क्या करने वाली हैं कटरीना कैफ?
कटरीना और माइकल एक वीडियो में फिटनेस पर बात करते और वर्क आउट करते नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों को साथ देखकर लग रहा है कि जल्द कुछ एक्साइटिंग और नया आने वाला है.
वीडियो में कटरीना और माइकल फिटनेस पर बात करते और वर्क आउट करते नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों को साथ देखकर लग रहा है कि जल्द कुछ एक्साइटिंग और नया आने वाला है. फिलहाल इस प्रोजेक्ट के बारे में ज्यादा डिटेल्स नहीं आई हैं. लेकिन माइकल और कटरीना की कोलैबोरेशन ने फैन्स के बीच सनसनी मचा दी है.
Loading...
View this post on Instagram
Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“ Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill
Katrina Kaif trains and chats with the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps pic.twitter.com/V4BWEnyKMj
— Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) March 28, 2019
इसके अलावा कटरीना कैफ इन दिनों सलमान खान के साथ आने वाली फिल्म भारत को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं. अली अब्बास जफर के डायरेक्शन में बन रही भारत इस साल ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होने वाली है. इस फिल्म में कटरीना कैफ से पहले प्रियंका चोपड़ा को साइन किया गया था. लेकिन प्रियंका ने अपनी कुछ दूसरी कमिटमेंट्स के चलते ये फिल्म छोड़ी दी और इसके बाद 'भारत' में कटरीना कैफ की एंट्री हुई.
यह भी पढ़ें:
कंगना रनौत को पहलाज निहलानी ने ऑफर की थी ये 'सॉफ्ट पॉर्न' फिल्म
एक क्लिक और खबरें खुद चलकर आएंगी आपके पास, सब्सक्राइब करें न्यूज़18 हिंदी WhatsApp अपडेट्स