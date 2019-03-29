होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

सलमान खान की भारत के बाद क्या करने वाली हैं कटरीना कैफ?

कटरीना और माइकल एक वीडियो में फिटनेस पर बात करते और वर्क आउट करते नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों को साथ देखकर लग रहा है कि जल्द कुछ एक्साइटिंग और नया आने वाला है.

News18Hindi
Updated: March 29, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
सलमान खान की भारत के बाद क्या करने वाली हैं कटरीना कैफ?
कटरीना कैफ और माइकल फेल्प्स.
News18Hindi
Updated: March 29, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
कटरीना कैफ फिटनेस के मामले में कितनी अलर्ट रहती हैं ये तो आप जानते ही हैं. उन्हें जहां मौका मिलता है वह फिटनेस टिप्स लेने और शेयर करने से पीछे नहीं हटतीं. अब हाल में जब उन्हें ओलंपियन और स्विमिंग लीजेंड माइकल फेल्प्स से मिलने का मौका मिला तो उन्होंने माइकल से भी इसी टॉपिक पर बातचीत की. माइकल से कटरीना की मुलाकात की वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी शेयर की जा रही है.

वीडियो में कटरीना और माइकल फिटनेस पर बात करते और वर्क आउट करते नजर आ रहे हैं. दोनों को साथ देखकर लग रहा है कि जल्द कुछ एक्साइटिंग और नया आने वाला है. फिलहाल इस प्रोजेक्ट के बारे में ज्यादा डिटेल्स नहीं आई हैं. लेकिन माइकल और कटरीना की कोलैबोरेशन ने फैन्स के बीच सनसनी मचा दी है.



 




Loading...



View this post on Instagram




 

Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“ Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill


A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on








इसके अलावा कटरीना कैफ इन दिनों सलमान खान के साथ आने वाली फिल्म भारत को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं. अली अब्बास जफर के डायरेक्शन में बन रही भारत इस साल ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होने वाली है. इस फिल्म में कटरीना कैफ से पहले प्रियंका चोपड़ा को साइन किया गया था. लेकिन प्रियंका ने अपनी कुछ दूसरी कमिटमेंट्स के चलते ये फिल्म छोड़ी दी और इसके बाद 'भारत' में कटरीना कैफ की एंट्री हुई.

यह भी पढ़ें:

कंगना रनौत को पहलाज निहलानी ने ऑफर की थी ये 'सॉफ्ट पॉर्न' फिल्म

 

एक क्लिक और खबरें खुद चलकर आएंगी आपके पास, सब्सक्राइब करें न्यूज़18 हिंदी  WhatsApp अपडेट्स
Loading...

और भी देखें

पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES