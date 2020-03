बॉलीवुड की इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली' प्रभास! जल्द होगी अनाउंसमेंट

View this post on Instagram



Darlings, we are coming to get you on 30th August, 2019 ! Be ready! #SaahoOnAugust30 @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie Photography & Poster Design : @tarun_khiwal