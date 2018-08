T 2904 - The devastation caused by incessant rain in Kerala is frightening !

Hundreds and thousands of our sisters and brothers are in deep anguish ! We must do all we can to contribute as much as we can towards the needs of the people of Kerala ..

I have .. you must too ..🙏

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2018



Kerala is on red alert and Habitat for Humanity India is helping those who are stranded! I urge everyone to help those in need..

Donate now: https://t.co/cEKoD9BFOa

— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) August 18, 2018



Handed over mine and @akshaykumar s Cheque to Kerala Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund . Let’s together build back Kerala back to its glory again. No politics No religion only humanity .Lets stand together to save Kerala #KerelaFloods pic.twitter.com/XchEFEHlsQ

— priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) August 18, 2018



This is our country, it’s our loss, it’s our pain. Let’s join hands and hearts & come let’s donate and help our countrymen 🙏🏼 #StandForKerala https://t.co/38crCIilh0

— Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) August 19, 2018