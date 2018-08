I dare you. I beg of you!What do I have to do to make you read and share this?



I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge



It was awesome!



Will you? Please?#KeralaFloods#SaveKerala@CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/9RmMjSKVBC

— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 16, 2018



The situation in kerala is quite bad with the floods. The state needs national media attention as well as well as resources from the central government, as well as support from Indian citizens. It’s heartbreaking to see the people suffering there.

— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2018



The devastation caused in Kerala by the floods is gut-wrenching. Whatever we can do, we must. 🙏🏻 #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/jg8lxDRVaC

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 16, 2018



Tragic to see what’s happening in #KeralaFloods please help in whatever way you can. #PrayForKerala pic.twitter.com/oWkqvuhuoH

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 16, 2018



Urging and requesting the #nationalmedia to focus and draw attention to #keralafloods !! Each day is looking more grim for millions 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/hu1w2YCV1X

— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 17, 2018



This is horrifying.Just constantly praying for people to be okay.Must unite to help 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mZdmaUj1of

— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) August 17, 2018



Praying for everyone affected by the #KeralaFloods.

The state really needs our help and every donation, no matter how big or small, will count.

Here are some details of how to donate to @CMOKerala’s distress relief fund and other helpline numbers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eezFJRE2Dv

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 16, 2018



No contrubution will be too little and none too much. #KeralaFloods 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TTFKyf8PBD

— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) August 16, 2018