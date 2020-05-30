Bday Special: कीर्ति कुल्हारी ने खोली थी पोल, बॉलीवुड में लड़कों होते हैं कास्टिंग काउच के शिकार
कीर्ति कुल्हारी (Kirti Kulhari) कहती हैं, लोग कुछ बनने के सपने लेकर आते हैं बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में. तब आपको ऐसे फैसले लेने पड़ते हैं, जिन पर भविष्य में पछतावा हो सकता है.
कीर्ति ने बताया था, "कास्टिंग काउच सिर्फ लड़कियों तक सीमित नहीं है. लड़के भी इसका शिकार बनते हैं. लोग कुछ बनने के सपने लेकर आते हैं इंडस्ट्री में. तब आपको ऐसे फैसले लेने पड़ते हैं, जिन पर भविष्य में पछतावा हो सकता है. ये पूरी तरह अपने चुनाव पर निर्भर करता है. जो नये लोग आ रहे हैं, उनको मेरी सलाह यही है कि जब भी ऐसी कोई सिच्युएशन सामने आए, तो थोड़ा रुककर सोचें. कुछ बनने के लिए जरूरी नहीं है कि एक ही रास्ता है. आज सिर्फ एक ही माध्यम नहीं है. डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर टैलेंट की बहुत डिमांड है."
#Day7 #Selfloveweek ❤️ I love that - " I am learning to LOVE MYSELF " I am not explaining this one ... We all know what I am talking about... I genuinely wanna thank all of u for doing this with me it has truly made my birthday special... Thank u so much for all the wishes and love... ❤️ Stay blessed... Stay safe... And let the #selfloveweek continue... FOREVER.. Photographed by @taras84 Styled by @divyakdsouza HMU by @miteshrajani ❤️
#Day6 #Selfloveweek ❤️ I love that - " I don't see people in black and white " It's taken me some time to understand how there's so much happening with people , with their lives, that even if I tried, I won't be able to understand it all.., comprehend it all... And yet we are so quick to judge everyone... To put them in boxes of mainly " good and bad "... We don't like to give others the " benefit of doubt " but are quick to ask for it.. As an actor, one of my biggest blessings has been to look beyond the SURFACE.. And see what's underneath... What makes someone who they are... To not judge, to not so easily condemn and criticise, to go into their lives, to be in their shoes and then see their world... And my journey of last 10 years has made me EMPATHETIC and COMPASSIONATE ... And it's one of the best things that could have happened to me Photographed by @taras84 Styled by @divyakdsouza HMU by @miteshrajani
#Day5 #Selfloveweek ❤️ I love that - " I can stand up for MYSELF " Ahhh this has been a tough one ... And I am not perfect at it... Still learning, still making mistakes... But at it... After spending a lot of my life " feeling like the victim ", I have slowly and steadily realised, why would someone stand up for me, if I can't and I don't... Yes there are people who love us, will fight for us but sooner or later, we have to take responsibility for ourselves... our choices, our mistakes, our life... We have to learn to drop all the conditioning and really ask ourselves each time - what is it that I believe in??? What is it that I want??? And then be ready for a fight... It's not going to be easy.. But it's going to be worth it... ❤️
#Day3 #Selfloveweek ❤️ I love that - "I care about the environment and everything that affects it and always respectful towards all aspects of nature ". ❤️ I don't know when did it start, but I really started being careful about taking what I need from nature and being careful about not wasting it's resources or taking it for granted... Not everyone can be an activist but we can all do our bit on a daily basis to save water, electricity , not wasting food , using natural products or minimal chemicals for cleaning and washing everything in our houses , growing food without chemicals, not correcting things that we don't really need and so many other things... Today during the #lockdown, we are all seeing and feeling how the air is cleaner, rivers are healthier, noise levels are low...the pollution levels all over the world have gone down..why ?? Because humans are locked up.. wow... we should all be ashamed and truly change our ways . Nature provides us and we havent learnt to be grateful.. let's do our bit in making this world a healthier place Photographed by @taras84 Styled by @divyakdsouza HMU by @miteshrajani
उन्होंने आगे कहा, "अपने बारे में मैं एक बात कह सकती हूं कि मैं वक्त आने पर अपने लिए खड़े हो सकती हूं. किसी का भी मुकाबला कर सकती हूं. मैं जिस तरह बातों से पीट सकती हूं, उसमें हाथ पांव की जरूरत कम ही होती है. लड़कियों के लिए भी मेरा मैसेज यही है कि जो लोग आपका शोषण करते हैं, उनसे डरें नहीं. जो लोग दूसरों को डराने की कोशिश करते हैं, वो खुद डरे हुए होते हैं."
