View this post on Instagram



Great things take time, as they should. It’s a short wait of just five months... Mark your date for the summer of 2020, on April 24th, for #Chehre will be unveiled! Starring: @amitabhbachchan @therealemraan @kriti.kharbanda @annukapoor @rhea_chakraborty @raghubir_y #DhritimanChatterjee Directed by Rumi Jaffery Produced under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Films. @anandpanditmotionpictures @sem_films