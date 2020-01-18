दीपिका पादुकोण की दीवानी हैं कुमार सानू की बेटी, करना चाहती हैं ये काम



View this post on Instagram



#Repost @realhimesh with @make_repost ・・・ Here is another amazing talent which features with me in this song Tik Tok from Happy hardy and heer and she is none other than the legendary Kumar sanu s daughter Shannon K . Request you to take up this Tik Tok challenge and share it with your loved ones . The Official trailer of Happy Hardy and Heer and official video of Ashiqui mein teri releasing this month . Happy Hardy and Heer releases on 3 jan 2020 all over , love you thanks for all your support. Part 2 at the mall😂❤ Humming teri meri kahani this time.. Thankful to each and every one of you for making the music of Happy Hardy and Heer a blockbuster hit 😇🙏 Love you all❤❤ Cheers and have a great day #happyhardyandheer #terimerikahani #aashiquimeinteri2.0 #himeshreshammiya #instalike #instadaily #trending #GODIsGreat🙏 It was an Amazing experience working with the Music Maestro @realhimesh 🙌🙏 Glad to be a part of this song! Can’t wait for the world to hear Tik Tok! #tiktok #happyhardyandheer #shannonk #himeshreshamiya #bollywood #excited #comingsoon #himeshreshammiya #2020 #repost #blockbuster #movie