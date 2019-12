कुशल पंजाबी की मौत की खबर सुनकर माफी मांगने लगा ये एक्टर, कही ऐसी बात

View this post on Instagram



Who would have thought that behind that bright, happy smile lay a troubled mind.. I am so so sorry We couldn’t be there when u probably needed us all the most.. Rest in peace my brother.. like most, I’m still in shock.. can’t begin to fathom the pain you must have been in to chose such a painful end for yourself 😢.. #kushalpunjabi 🙏 PS: mental illness is nothing to be embarrassed about.. Don’t hide.. Reach out to your loved ones or anyone actually .. n believe me it will help.. even if you think someone is busy, reach out .. they will make time .. humanity isn’t dead just yet ..