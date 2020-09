'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, भारत के अलावा इन देशों में भी रिलीज होगी फिल्म

View this post on Instagram

BIGGG NEWS... #LaxmmiBomb - which premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstar - will also release across *cinemas* in #Australia, #NewZealand and #UAE simultaneously, on 9 Nov 2020. #Diwali #Diwali2020 NOTE... #LaxmmiBomb premieres in #India on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP and on #Hotstar in #USA, #UK and #Canada on 9 Nov 2020.