Laxmmi Bomb के ल‍िए अक्षय कुमार का स्‍मार्ट मूव, Trailer से हटाए Like-Dislike नंबर

Laxmmi Bomb के ल‍िए अक्षय कुमार का स्‍मार्ट मूव, Trailer से हटाए Like-Dislike नंबर
ये फ‍िल्‍म ड‍िज्‍नी प्‍लस हॉटस्‍टार पर र‍िलीज होगी.

Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) और कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) स्‍टारर 'लक्ष्‍मी बॉम्‍ब' (Laxmmi Bomb) के ट्रेलर से यूट्यूब पर Like और Dislike के नंबर हटा द‍िए गए हैं. यानी क‍ितने लोगों ने इस ट्रेलर को नापसंद क‍िया ये पता नहीं लग सकेगा.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: October 9, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
मुंबई. अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) और कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) की आने वाली फिल्‍म 'लक्ष्‍मी बॉम्‍ब' (Laxmmi Bomb) का ट्रेलर र‍िलीज हो गया है और र‍िलीज के साथ ही इस ट्रेलर की काफी चर्चा बनी हुई है. लेकिन ट्रेलर की रिलीज के साथ ही दर्शकों के बीच एक और चीज चर्चा का व‍िषय बन गई है. यूट्यूब पर इस ट्रेलर से Like और Dislike के नंबर हटा द‍िए गए हैं. दरअसल पिछले कुछ समय से बॉलीवुड की रिलीज होने वाले लगभग हर फिल्‍म के ट्रेलर को लोगों की नारजगी झेलनी पड़ रही है. ऐसे में कई फिल्‍मों के ट्रेलर को लाइक से कहीं ज्‍यादा ड‍िस्‍लाइक मिल रहे हैं. लेकिन इस फिल्‍म के मेकर्स ने स्‍मार्ट मूव लेते हुए अपनी फिल्‍म के ट्रेलर से ये ऑप्‍शन ही हटा द‍िया है.

अक्षय कुमार की इस हॉरर कॉमेडी फिल्‍म का दर्शकों को लंबे समय से इंतजार था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन में बंद हुए स‍िनेमाघरों के चलते फिल्‍म की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ाई जा रही थी. आखिरकार ये फिल्‍म अब ड‍िज्‍नी प्‍लस हॉटस्‍टार पर रिलीज होने वाली है. लेकिन इस बीच 14 को हुई सुशांत स‍िंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद फूटे लोगों के गुस्‍से का मुआवजा कई फिल्‍मों को झेलना पड़ रहा है. खासकर स्‍टार किड स्‍टारर फिल्‍मों को लोगों की काफी आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी है.





इससे पहले महेश भट्ट न‍िर्देश‍ित आलिया भट्ट, संजय दत्त और आदित्‍य रॉय कपूर स्‍टारर फिल्‍म 'सड़क 2' को लोगों के गुस्‍से का सामना करना पड़ा था. ईशान खट्टर और अनन्‍या पांडे की फिल्‍म 'खाली पीली' के साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ था. हालांकि लक्ष्‍मी बॉम्‍ब में कोई स्‍टारकिड नहीं है, लेकिन लोगों के सेंटीमेंट्स को देखते हुए मेकर्स ने ये कदम उठाया है.
मेकर्स के इस मूव पर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी र‍िएक्‍शन आ रहे हैं.





'लक्ष्‍मी बॉम्‍ब' का न‍िर्देशन साउथ के जाने माने फिल्‍ममेकर राघव लॉरेंस ने क‍िया है और फिल्‍म को खुद अक्षय कुमार की कंपनी केप ऑफ गुड फिल्‍म्‍स, फॉक्‍स स्‍टार स्‍टूडियो, शबीना एंटरटेनमेंट और तुशार एंटरटेनमेंट हाउस ने प्रोड्यूज किया है.
