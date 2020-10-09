Laxmmi Bomb के लिए अक्षय कुमार का स्मार्ट मूव, Trailer से हटाए Like-Dislike नंबर
ये फिल्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होगी.
Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) और कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) स्टारर 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' (Laxmmi Bomb) के ट्रेलर से यूट्यूब पर Like और Dislike के नंबर हटा दिए गए हैं. यानी कितने लोगों ने इस ट्रेलर को नापसंद किया ये पता नहीं लग सकेगा.
अक्षय कुमार की इस हॉरर कॉमेडी फिल्म का दर्शकों को लंबे समय से इंतजार था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन में बंद हुए सिनेमाघरों के चलते फिल्म की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ाई जा रही थी. आखिरकार ये फिल्म अब डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होने वाली है. लेकिन इस बीच 14 को हुई सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद फूटे लोगों के गुस्से का मुआवजा कई फिल्मों को झेलना पड़ रहा है. खासकर स्टार किड स्टारर फिल्मों को लोगों की काफी आलोचना झेलनी पड़ी है.
इससे पहले महेश भट्ट निर्देशित आलिया भट्ट, संजय दत्त और आदित्य रॉय कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'सड़क 2' को लोगों के गुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा था. ईशान खट्टर और अनन्या पांडे की फिल्म 'खाली पीली' के साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ था. हालांकि लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब में कोई स्टारकिड नहीं है, लेकिन लोगों के सेंटीमेंट्स को देखते हुए मेकर्स ने ये कदम उठाया है.मेकर्स के इस मूव पर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.
Me after watching #LaxmmiBombTrailer is trending pic.twitter.com/iyngw30zGk— Ram Gopal (@RamGopal144) October 9, 2020
After seeing the dislikes on #Sadak2Trailer Akshay postponed release date of Laxmibomb, then before trailer release he made video and requested public to not to hate all stars.Still he disabled like/Dislike button on #LaxmmiBombTrailer, what a coward 🙏 tier3 star for a reason. pic.twitter.com/AoggcBOzDh— 🏹MASS✨RADHE🏹 (@Freak4Salman) October 9, 2020
Disliked✔️Ye dekho ye h Inki Himmat.Dar dekh rahe ho,dekh rahe ho?Dislike k numbers he gayab.Ye samjhte h numbers chupane se inki film hit ho jayegi.Darpok sab k sab BULLYwood waleYoung SSR k young fans se dar gaye😂😂Keep Disliking they need Self-Realisatn #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/CQBAqWGz4V— RockingAkashSSR—-Am i a BOT? (@AkashSSRJustice) October 9, 2020
Akshay Kumar is the most coward & Darpok actor, even hotstar team is crying & saying "Kis Gadhe ki film ko le liya"He disabled Likes/dislikes counts on YouTube.Aak thoo Aise stardom par#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/Id4jk8VIsS— Kattar Salman Fan 🏹 (@BadassSalmaniaa) October 9, 2020
Akkians were saying salman is afraid of these trolls that's why he is tweeting less and not announcing his films😂Now just look at @akshaykumar who asked the channel to keep the dislike button disabled😂😂😂#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/c3QGW8dtP7— Radhey (@being__shiva__) October 9, 2020
'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' का निर्देशन साउथ के जाने माने फिल्ममेकर राघव लॉरेंस ने किया है और फिल्म को खुद अक्षय कुमार की कंपनी केप ऑफ गुड फिल्म्स, फॉक्स स्टार स्टूडियो, शबीना एंटरटेनमेंट और तुशार एंटरटेनमेंट हाउस ने प्रोड्यूज किया है.