वेब सीरीज के लिए लेस्बियन बनी 'कुमकुम भाग्य' की ये एक्ट्रेस, Video Viral

टेलीविजन की दुनिया में टीआरपी में नंबर-1 में रहने वाले शो कुमकुम भाग्य की एक्ट्रेस लीना जुमानी बेहद बोल्ड अवतार में नजर आने वाली हैं. वह विक्रम भट्ट की वेब सीरीज माया-2 में लेस्बियन के रोल में दिखेंगी.

Updated: May 5, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
इन दिनों बड़े-बड़े फिल्ममेकर्स भी डिजिटल शोज पर पूरा फोकस कर रहे हैं. इसी फेहरिस्त में विक्रम भट्ट भी ले आए हैं अपनी वेब सीरीज माया का दूसरा पार्ट. हाल ही में इस सीरीज का एक सॉन्ग रिलीज किया गया है. मगर जिस बात की सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा है, वो ये है कि इस सीरीज में टीवी एक्ट्रेस लीना जुमानी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं. उनके साथ प्रियल गौर नजर आ रही हैं. लीना को पॉपुलर टीवी शो कुमकुम भाग्य में तनुश्री के रोल के लिए जाना जाता है. इस सीरीज में वह लेस्बियन की भूमिका में हैं.

प्रियल और लीना और रूही के किरदार में हैं. प्रियल ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है, उसमें वह दोनों एक-दूसरे को किस करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. इस वीडियो को एक लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा गया है. सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. ये वेब सीरीज 30 मई को रिलीज होनी है.




Even in today's modern world the barrier between us and the LGBTQ community is not completely broken! We still sometimes feel awkward around them, but that's how humans are, you feel weird when you can't completely understand someone or something! Be as it is, I have lived and loved each and every moment shooting as my character in my upcoming web series Maaya2! Playing Simmi's role has taught me a great deal about love and that nothing is more important than love irrespective of the caste, creed or gender and also that 'Pyaar Pyaar hota hai!' The world will say what it does and people will judge like they do, but I as a human send all my love and compassion to everyone belonging to the LGBTQ community for accepting themselves and coming out as it takes a lot of courage to do so! Maaya 2 releasing on 30th may! @vbontheweb_ @officialjiocinema @vikrampbhatt @krishnavbhatt @leena_real


बता दें कि विक्रम भट्ट की इस वेब सीरीज के पहले पार्ट में शमा सिंकदर थीं. उन्होंने भी अपने बोल्ड अंदाज से काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं.

 

