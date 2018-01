Oh and today is 8 months of sobriety... Hahaha yeah! I've come a pretty long way baby.. Here's to the rest of the journey and more! #Sobriety #Recovery #8monthssober #gratitude #fortitude #courage #grace #onedayatatime #🙏

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:27am PDT