नए योगासन पोज को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने मचाई सनसनी
मलाइका ने तस्वीर को इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा किया हैं.
फिटनेस की जुनूनी मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) ने कपोतासन कर सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: January 22, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
फिटनेस की जुनूनी मलाइका अरोड़ा ने कपोतासन कर सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया है. इतना ही नहीं वह अपने प्रशंसकों को योगासन सीखने के लिए प्रोत्साहित भी कर रही हैं. मलाइका ने सोमवार को अपनी एक तस्वीर इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा की, जहां वह परफेक्ट योग मुद्रा करती नजर आ रही हैं.
Hello there, Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation One of my biggest fitness rules is, holiday or no holiday, workout shouldn’t stop. Find some time to squeeze some sort of workout in your schedule. On that note, here’s #malaikasmoveoftheweek to get you started for an awesome week. Don’t forget to tag @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek . This week’s pose is is Modified Reclined Pigeon Pose 1. To begin, come onto your back with your knees bent and your thighs parallel and hip-distance apart. 2. Cross your left ankle over your right thigh, making sure that your anklebone clears your thigh. Actively flex your front foot by pulling your toes back. 3. Pull your right knee in toward your chest, thread your left arm through the triangle between your legs and clasp your hands around the back of your right leg. 4. If it feels good for you, straighten the right leg and bring your head up towards the left shin. Keep pulling your right leg in to feel a nice stretch across your left glutes as well as the right hamstring. 5. Switch legs and repeat on the other side Have a happy week Divas!
तस्वीर के कैप्शन में एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, 'मेरा सबसे बड़ा एक फिटनेस रूल यह कि छुट्टी हो या न हो वर्कआउट नहीं रुकना चाहिए. अपने शेड्यूल में किसी तरह के भी वर्कआउट के जरिए थोड़ा समय जरूर दें. इसी बात पर सप्ताह की शानदार शुरुआत के लिए यह ले #malaikasmoveoftheweek.इस सप्ताह के पोज का नाम है मोडिफाइड रिक्लाइंड कपोतासन.' पोस्ट के साथ ही मलाइका ने इस योगासन को करने के सही तरीके के बारे में भी बताया है.
#malaikasmondaymotivation ...Hey there, Divas! Let's make #2020 a fit one with our favourite challenge - #malaikasmoveoftheweek This week's pose - Upward Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana. Remember to tag @thedivayoga in your pictures! Here's how to do it 1. Lie on the floor with your belly on the ground 2. Stretch your legs out, with your toes touching the ground and palms placed alongside your chest, fingers spread wide 3. Inhale, and push yourself up with your arms, straightening your elbows and lifting your torso and thighs a few inches from the floor 4. Look straight ahead or slightly upwards, whatever is comfortable for you The Upward Dog pose stretches your chest, lungs, shoulder and abdomen! Talk about a super pose for a super year! #divayogastudio #divalife #divayoga #yogagirl #yogainspiration #yogalove #yogaeveryday #suryanamaskar #yogagram #yoga #stretchyourself #yogastudio
आपको बता दें कि मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर (Arjun Kapoor) पिछले एक साल से अपनी लव-लाइफ को लेकर लगातार सुर्खियों में बने हुए हैं. ये दोनों एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं और पिछले कुछ समय से अपने रिश्ते पर बात करते हुए भी नजर आए हैं.
