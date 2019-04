Loading...



And here is the big news 😍😍😍 For all those who knew about our wedding, Thank you for respecting our privacy... And for all those who dont know or had a doubt here is some news for you !!! I couldn't have asked for a better life partner, best friend, soul mate... Luis Miguel Reis i am blessed to have you in my life and Thank you for making this beautiful journey of almost 8 years so amazing !!! Thank you to our lovely families for being so wonderful to us and for believing in our love and for all the love you'll continue to shower upon us !!! @elitetennisdubai I Love You ❤ #marriage#husband#marriedlife#marriage news#marriedwoman