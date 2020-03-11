मिलिंद सोमन को याद आए अपने RSS शाखा वाले दिन, लिखा- मैं इस बात से काफी दुखी था...



Book Review - Roopa!! I finished reading Made in India last night. I was sad the memoir lasted only some 230 pages. I didn't want it to end at all. It is unputdownable from the start, with all that edge-of-the-seat drama running(😉) parallel in the two stories. Such an inspiring story, written so, so beautifully, so deliciously, in your inimitable style. It's so quintessentially and wonderfully Roopa-esque! 😍😘 Your language is as savoury as the person you are writing about but then, isn't it always! I don't know why Milind Soman thinks he was always lucky because clearly, he has worked very hard and consistently, always upping the ante for others and for himself. This past week, all I thought about when I wasn't reading Made in India was that I should get back to yoga, running and swimming and maybe do the triathlon one day and be an inspiration to my son, as Aai was to Soman. It's his greatness and humility to say everything fell in place serendipitiously for him but we do know that creating great fortunes for ourselves is often in our own hands. Sure, he was born with good looks and great genes but that he made that his asset and didn't squander it away or take it for granted, is rare. I'm going to read this book again. For it's compelling style, it's beautiful language and the awe-inspiring Demi-God. Congratulations to both of you, once again!♥❤💜 . . Thank you for the review @sindhu.hande 🙂