खून से तरबतर और बेइंतहा दर्द के बाद भी न्यूयॉर्क फैशन शो पहुंची नरगिस फाकरी

I have a fear of standing on stage in front of people. “Stage fright” i took a comedy class to help me build some confidence to get over this fear. My birthday is coming up and i wanted to make a list of things that scare me so i can beat the fear!! And now i will share it with you! This was me at my most vulnerable! I was shitting my pants up there but i did it! And i want to share my accomplishment with you all. Hope u like it and if you don’t that ok too.