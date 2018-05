#tbt to one of the happiest days of my life ... drowned in love by ma pa ( @babsdhupia @pdhupia ) ❤️, and our incredible family ... dressed in one of the most comfy wedding looks by @anavila_m n hand me down jewels by my mom @babsdhupia ... @yountentsomo i could nt have gone thru these two crazy days with you n ur incredible talent of hair n make up ... @ashishjparmar u my friend have redefined the look of memories ❤️

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on May 17, 2018 at 5:33am PDT