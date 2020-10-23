मनोरंजन

NehuDaVyah: नेहा कक्‍कड़ के रच गई मेंहदी, लग गई हल्‍दी.. Viral हुई रस्‍मों की Photos

नेहा की हल्‍दी सेरेमनी शुरू हो चुकी है. (Photo- @neheart_heer/@henna___q8/Instagram)
नेहा कक्कड़ (Neha Kakkar) और रोहनप्रीत सिंह (Rohanpreet Singh) की शादी कल यानी 24 तारीख को होने वाली है और उनकी शादी की रस्‍म और रीति-र‍िवाज भी शुरू हो चुके हैं. नेहा कक्‍कड़ की हल्‍दी सेरेमनी द‍िल्‍ली के एक होटल में हो रही है, जहां से इस फंक्‍शन की तस्‍वीरें भी सामने आई हैं.

  • Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
मुंबई. नेहा कक्कड़ (Neha Kakkar) की शादी कल यानी 24 तारीख को होने वाली है और उनकी शादी की रस्‍म और रीति-र‍िवाज भी शुरू हो चुके हैं. नेहा ने पंजाबी स‍िंगर रोहनप्रीत सिंह (Rohanpreet Singh) के साथ पहला ही गाना गाया है और उन्‍हें रोहनप्रीत से कुछ ऐसा प्‍यार हुआ क‍ि ये दोनों अब शादी करने वाले हैं. नेहा और रोहनप्रीत की शादी द‍िल्‍ली में होने वाली है और नेहा के मेहंदी भी रच चुकी है. नेहा की मेहंदी और हल्‍दी की रस्‍मों की कुछ तस्‍वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आ गए हैं.

इस जोड़ी की शादी की खबरें जब से सामने आई हैं, तभी से दोनों सोशल मीडिया पर प्‍यारभरी पोस्‍ट करते और एक-दूसरे पर प्‍यार लुटाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. नेहा कक्‍कड़ की मेहंदी लगवाते हुए तस्‍वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिसमें वह र‍िलेक्‍स होकर मेहंदी लगवाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.
वहीं नेहा की हल्‍दी सेरेमनी की थीम येलो थी, जिसमें हर कोई पीले रंग के कपड़ों में नजर आ रहा है. नेहा इस मौके पर पीले रंग की साड़ी, गोल्‍डन ईयरर‍िंग और मांग टीका में नजर आ रही हैं. वहीं रोहनप्रीत भी पीले कुर्ता-पजामा में द‍िख रहे हैं.
So Much Cuteness In One Frame ♥️ #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh #nehupreet

नेहा कक्‍कड़ और रोहनप्रीत का गाना 'नेहू दा व्‍याह' भी 21 तारीख को र‍िलीज हो चुका है. नेहा और रोहनप्रीत की ग्रैंड वेडिंग 24 तारीख को द‍िल्‍ली में होगी और इस शादी के लिए नेहा का पूरा परिवार द‍िल्‍ली पहुंच चुका है.
