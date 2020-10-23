NehuDaVyah: नेहा कक्कड़ के रच गई मेंहदी, लग गई हल्दी.. Viral हुई रस्मों की Photos
नेहा की हल्दी सेरेमनी शुरू हो चुकी है. (Photo- @neheart_heer/@henna___q8/Instagram)
नेहा कक्कड़ (Neha Kakkar) और रोहनप्रीत सिंह (Rohanpreet Singh) की शादी कल यानी 24 तारीख को होने वाली है और उनकी शादी की रस्म और रीति-रिवाज भी शुरू हो चुके हैं. नेहा कक्कड़ की हल्दी सेरेमनी दिल्ली के एक होटल में हो रही है, जहां से इस फंक्शन की तस्वीरें भी सामने आई हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
इस जोड़ी की शादी की खबरें जब से सामने आई हैं, तभी से दोनों सोशल मीडिया पर प्यारभरी पोस्ट करते और एक-दूसरे पर प्यार लुटाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. नेहा कक्कड़ की मेहंदी लगवाते हुए तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिसमें वह रिलेक्स होकर मेहंदी लगवाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Hamari nehu ki #Haldi ☺️ u look Soo beautiful @nehakakkar ❤️ love you so much Mela babu ❤️ . #neheartmansi #nehakakkar #nehupreet #tonykakkar #nehuhappyneheartshappy #nk #arjitsingh #bigboss #bollywood #actress #heroine #sorrysong #nehupreetforever #diamonddachalla #nehukishadi #tonykakkar #raghavsharma #nehudavyah #mostfollowedindianmusician #loveyouforever❤️ #couplegoals❤️ #danceindia #singer #selfiequeen #bigboss #tiktokers #kanganaranaut #sorrysong #taaronkeshehar #wedding #rohanpreetsingh @rohanpreetsingh #diamonddachalla
वहीं नेहा की हल्दी सेरेमनी की थीम येलो थी, जिसमें हर कोई पीले रंग के कपड़ों में नजर आ रहा है. नेहा इस मौके पर पीले रंग की साड़ी, गोल्डन ईयररिंग और मांग टीका में नजर आ रही हैं. वहीं रोहनप्रीत भी पीले कुर्ता-पजामा में दिख रहे हैं.View this post on Instagram
finally Nehu dikh gyii😍😍Hayeeee She is looking fab😍💗👰Haldi look 💗👰 that's drive me crazy 😍 Can't wait to see more pictures 😍😍😍 @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh . . . All are looking Fab😍♥️ @deepikasdeepclicks @umeshbobby.uk @anshul300 @tonykakkar . . . #nehuhappyneheartshappy #nehuzindegihai #nehudavyah #nehupreet #rohanpreetsingh #haldiceremony #haldi #bollywoodsinger #haldidress #yellow #festivaloutfit #team #weddingspecial #bride #groom #enjoythisday #speacialday #nehakakarsong #Nehakakkar #Nehearts #keepsupporting #followme #neheart_akashlina2 😇
View this post on Instagram
Wedding festivities have already begun! Glimpse from @nehakakkar’s mehendi ceremony ❤️❤️ . . . . #UltimateBollywood #bollywood #nehakakkar #nehakakkarlive #nehakakkarfans #nehakakkarfan #nehakakkarfanclub #nehudavyah #rohanpreetsingh #couplegoals #couple #coupleoftheday #family #familytime #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
View this post on Instagram
So Much Cuteness In One Frame ♥️ #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh #nehupreet
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत का गाना 'नेहू दा व्याह' भी 21 तारीख को रिलीज हो चुका है. नेहा और रोहनप्रीत की ग्रैंड वेडिंग 24 तारीख को दिल्ली में होगी और इस शादी के लिए नेहा का पूरा परिवार दिल्ली पहुंच चुका है.