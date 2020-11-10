मनोरंजन

अक्षय कुमार से ज्यादा फिल्म की रियल 'लक्ष्मी'- शरद केलकर पर फिदा हुए नेटिजेंस

'लक्ष्मी' तमिल की सुपरहिट फिल्‍म 'कांचना' का रीमेक वर्जन है (फोटो साभारः Twitter @ItsSohailMAppre/@abhiiiiiii_v)
'लक्ष्मी' तमिल की सुपरहिट फिल्‍म 'कांचना' का रीमेक वर्जन है (फोटो साभारः Twitter @ItsSohailMAppre/@abhiiiiiii_v)

फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी (Laxmii)'रिलीज होते ही ट्विटर पर शरद केलकर छा गए. फिल्म में शरद का मुश्किल से 15 से 20 मिनट का रोल है, लेकिन इतने ही वक्त में उन्होंने अपने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया.

  • News18Hindi
  Last Updated: November 10, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी (Laxmii)' 9 नवंबर को डिज्नी हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज कर दी गई. इस फिल्म में उनके साथ कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) नजर आईं, लेकिन फिल्म में रिलीज से पहले तक एक किरदार को मेकर्स ने छुपाकर रखा था, जिसकी चर्चा कभी नहीं हुई. वहीं, फिल्म रिलीज होते ही ट्विटर पर उस छुपे किरदार ने हंगामा मचा दिया. वह किरदार है फिल्म में रियल 'लक्ष्मी' का, जिसकी भूमिका निभाई है एक्टर शरद केलकर ने.

शरद केलकर ने अपने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से लोगों का जीता दिल
पब्लिक रिव्यू देखें तो लोगों को यह फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई, लेकिन फिल्म में 'लक्ष्मी' का किरदार निभाने वाले शरद केलकर हिट हो गए. लोगों को शरद केलकर की भूमिका फिल्म में सबसे दमदार लगी. इस वजह से ट्विटर पर लोग उनकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. बता दें, फिल्म में शरद केलकर का मुश्किल से 15 से 20 मिनट का रोल है, लेकिन इतने ही वक्त में उन्होंने अपने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया. एक तरफ जहां लोग अक्षय कुमार की एक्टिंग को ओवर एक्टिंग बता रहे हैं, तो वहीं शरद केलकर की अभिनय की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. तो आइए, देखते हैं शरद केलकर की तारीफ में लोग क्या-क्या ट्वीट कर रहे हैं-





शरद केलकर को इससे पहले फिल्म 'तानाजी' में देखा गया था, जिसमें उन्होंने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का रोल प्ले किया था. बता दें, अक्षय कुमार, जो प‍िछले कुछ सालों से लगातार बेहद अलग हटकर फिल्‍में करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, इस फिल्‍म में पहली बार एक किन्नर के किरदार में नजर आए हैं. अक्षय कुमार की ये फिल्‍म 2011 की तमिल की सुपरहिट फिल्‍म 'कांचना' (Kanchana) का रीमेक वर्जन है.
