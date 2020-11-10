अक्षय कुमार से ज्यादा फिल्म की रियल 'लक्ष्मी'- शरद केलकर पर फिदा हुए नेटिजेंस
'लक्ष्मी' तमिल की सुपरहिट फिल्म 'कांचना' का रीमेक वर्जन है (फोटो साभारः Twitter @ItsSohailMAppre/@abhiiiiiii_v)
फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी (Laxmii)'रिलीज होते ही ट्विटर पर शरद केलकर छा गए. फिल्म में शरद का मुश्किल से 15 से 20 मिनट का रोल है, लेकिन इतने ही वक्त में उन्होंने अपने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया.
November 10, 2020
शरद केलकर ने अपने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से लोगों का जीता दिल
पब्लिक रिव्यू देखें तो लोगों को यह फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई, लेकिन फिल्म में 'लक्ष्मी' का किरदार निभाने वाले शरद केलकर हिट हो गए. लोगों को शरद केलकर की भूमिका फिल्म में सबसे दमदार लगी. इस वजह से ट्विटर पर लोग उनकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. बता दें, फिल्म में शरद केलकर का मुश्किल से 15 से 20 मिनट का रोल है, लेकिन इतने ही वक्त में उन्होंने अपने शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया. एक तरफ जहां लोग अक्षय कुमार की एक्टिंग को ओवर एक्टिंग बता रहे हैं, तो वहीं शरद केलकर की अभिनय की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. तो आइए, देखते हैं शरद केलकर की तारीफ में लोग क्या-क्या ट्वीट कर रहे हैं-
Honestly speaking being @akshaykumar fan i can say @SharadK7 just steals the show with his 15 minutes cameo. Overall a good watch. #Laxmii #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/m7wXmtiAUx— Anand Sathish (@anandashtakar) November 9, 2020
I am huge fan @akshaykumar Sir. But @SharadK7 is HERO in the film. Amazing performance and expressions. @sharadK7 When you cried, I also cried with you. Wish you luck and success. #Laxmii #AkshayKumar #SharadKelkar #SoulRefreshing pic.twitter.com/qJPmJ3zIH3— Ashuttosh Kumar Jha (आशुतोष कुमार झा ) (@iashutoshmohit) November 9, 2020
Another one of the most underrated actor #SharadKelkar @SharadK7Does rare movies but whenever he comes on screen he is something elseHe deserves alot of appreciation— chaotic mind (@cccccchaos) November 9, 2020
Performance of @SharadK7 was beyond imagination, you really deserve appreciation. #SharadKelkar#LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/803AVdlJ6q— Abhishek (@m_avishekpathak) November 10, 2020
In the whole film I loved your performance.. you are amazing, you are fabulous.. I have not missed your any scene.... you have completely nailed and rocked in the Roll.... #Fabulous #SharadKelkar ...@SharadK7— Swagat Shinde (@swagat_shinde) November 10, 2020
After #Tanhaji once again #SharadKelkar IMPRESSES with #LAXMII. What an absolutely BRILLIANT performance! Merely 13-14 minutes role but STOLE the show. Too good! Wanna see you in many more films @SharadK7 sir— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 9, 2020
Appreciation Tweet: #SharadKelkar just made #Laxmii so real! The only takeaway from this loud film is that my respect for the supremely underrated #SharadKelkar has grown multi-fold!What a year for him.. from playing Shivaji Maharaj in #Tanhaji to #Laxmii.. pic.twitter.com/k1lC7egFu8— Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) November 9, 2020
Talk about Range @SharadK7Same YearIf @akshaykumarWas the heart of the film.. Then @SharadK7 is the soul the film #Laxmii #LaxmiiReview #SharadKelkar pic.twitter.com/NC9w6R1al5— Pake Jeralta (@abhiiiiiii_v) November 9, 2020
शरद केलकर को इससे पहले फिल्म 'तानाजी' में देखा गया था, जिसमें उन्होंने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का रोल प्ले किया था. बता दें, अक्षय कुमार, जो पिछले कुछ सालों से लगातार बेहद अलग हटकर फिल्में करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, इस फिल्म में पहली बार एक किन्नर के किरदार में नजर आए हैं. अक्षय कुमार की ये फिल्म 2011 की तमिल की सुपरहिट फिल्म 'कांचना' (Kanchana) का रीमेक वर्जन है.