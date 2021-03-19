'The Big Bull' का ट्रेलर देख भिड़े फैंस, किसी को जचे अभिषेक बच्चन तो कोई प्रतीक गांधी का दीवाना

'The Big Bull' का ट्रेलर देख भिड़े फैंस, किसी को जचे अभिषेक बच्चन तो कोई प्रतीक गांधी का दीवाना
अभिषेक बच्चन प्रतीक गांधी (फोटो साभार: @instagram)
'द बिग बुल' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर अभिषेक बच्चन और प्रतीक गांधी का कंपेरिजन शुरू हो गया. जैसे ही अभिषेक बच्चन स्टारर फिल्म का ट्रेलर लॉन्च हुआ, नेटिज़न्स ने दोनों अभिनेताओं की तुलना शुरू कर दी.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: March 19, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
#Scam1992OTHERS: #BigBull will be the greatest movie of all time and #AbhishekBachchan the greatest actor!@pratikg80 : pic.twitter.com/9CG5MdOqdq— Ashutosh Asthana (@AshutoshAsthan) March 19, 2021
#abhishekbachchan #MotherOfAllScams #TheBigBullWe can't judge a movie by a trailer.. we will see the compititive Role of Pratik Gandhi and Abhishek Bachchan , Who is Better...— Ayush Prajapati (@Ayush19061) March 19, 2021
#AbhishekBachchan 's #TheBigBull teaser out nowPublic who already watched #Scam1992 pic.twitter.com/PchKOpS2Wo— SURYA (@Suryasaharan) March 16, 2021
It is hard to identify the same #HarshadMehta in #AbhishekBachchan as we have seen in #scam 1992 after watching #TheBigBullTrailer #TheBigBull #Mumbai #bseindia #FridayThoughts #FridayMotivation #FridayVibes #rippedjeansFor #TrendingNews subscribehttps://t.co/mHeVfwQiS7 pic.twitter.com/45ZTK9tmfu— raaj kumar (@raaj_kheda) March 19, 2021
Very difficult to Meet the expectation as most things are already known through #Scam1992. Let's see how the engaging factor works here. #TheBigBull #AbhishekBachchan https://t.co/bTd3Fxoef3— karthick (@karthick_77) March 16, 2021
#AbhishekBachchan to make#harshadMehta regret his biopic #TheBigBull pic.twitter.com/GwnnXKU31E— merryrai (@merryrai4u) March 19, 2021
बता दें कि फिल्म 8 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने जा रही है. पहले इस फिल्म को 2020 में रिलीज किया जाना था लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से फिल्म की रिलीज टल गयी थी. अभिषेक बच्चन की 'बिग बुल' OTT प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होगी. फिल्म 'द बिग बुल' क्राइम ड्रामा फिल्म है. इस फिल्म को अजय देवगन और आनंद पंडित ने प्रोड्यूस किया है और कूकी गुलाटी ने फिल्म को डायरेक्ट किया है. ये फिल्म 1992 में हुए भारतीय स्टॉक मार्केट के अब तक के सबसे बड़े स्कैम पर बेस्ड बताई जा रही है.