भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#बंगालचुनाव #विधानसभाचुनाव #टूलकिट #FarmersProtest
राज्य/शहर चुनें लाइव टीवी

अपना शहर चुनें

  • No filtered items

States

होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन News

'The Big Bull' का ट्रेलर देख भिड़े फैंस, किसी को जचे अभिषेक बच्चन तो कोई प्रतीक गांधी का दीवाना

अभिषेक बच्चन प्रतीक गांधी (फोटो साभार: @instagram)
अभिषेक बच्चन प्रतीक गांधी (फोटो साभार: @instagram)

'द बिग बुल' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर अभिषेक बच्चन और प्रतीक गांधी का कंपेरिजन शुरू हो गया. जैसे ही अभिषेक बच्चन स्टारर फिल्म का ट्रेलर लॉन्च हुआ, नेटिज़न्स ने दोनों अभिनेताओं की तुलना शुरू कर दी.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन (Abhishek Bachchan) की फिल्म 'द बिग बुल' का ट्रेलर आज आउट हो गया है, लेकिन प्रतीक गांधी आज भी हर्षद मेहता के रूप में प्रशंसकों के दिलों पर राज कर रहे हैं. ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर अभिषेक बच्चन और प्रतीक गांधी का कंपेरिजन शुरू हो गया. जैसे ही अभिषेक बच्चन स्टारर फिल्म का ट्रेलर लॉन्च हुआ, नेटिज़न्स ने दोनों अभिनेताओं की तुलना शुरू कर दी. देखिए कुछ ट्वीट.







बता दें कि फिल्म 8 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने जा रही है. पहले इस फिल्म को 2020 में रिलीज किया जाना था लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से फिल्म की रिलीज टल गयी थी. अभिषेक बच्चन की 'बिग बुल' OTT प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होगी. फिल्म 'द बिग बुल' क्राइम ड्रामा फिल्म है. इस फिल्म को अजय देवगन और आनंद पंडित ने प्रोड्यूस किया है और कूकी गुलाटी ने फिल्म को डायरेक्ट किया है. ये फिल्म 1992 में हुए भारतीय स्टॉक मार्केट के अब तक के सबसे बड़े स्कैम पर बेस्ड बताई जा रही है.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज